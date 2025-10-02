ADC will defeat APC in Kaduna , other states in Northwest — Ja’afaru Sani

The National Vice Chairman (Northwest), African Democratic Congress (ADC) , Mallam Jafaru Sani has said his party can and will defeat the ruling APC in Kaduna and other states in the zone with unity, displine and grassroots mobilization.

In a statement titled ” Nigeria at 65: A Call for Collective action ” issued by the National Vice Chairman of ADC in North West Mallam Jafaru Sani and made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Thursday noted that the party is building a formidable coalition in the seven states in the zone to defeat the ruling APC.

” In Kaduna State and across the Northwest, the ADC is building a formidable coalition of leaders and citizens committed to real change.

” Iam proud to announce that the leadership of ADC in Kaduna and Northwest comprising of people of proven integrity and competence, are united in their vision of a future where we can achieve our dreams of a prosperous nation with equal opportunities to all citizens.

“Together, we will work tirelessly to defeat the APC in 2027, both in Kaduna and at the national level.

“We acknowledge the concerns raised by Salihu Lukman in his recent press release, where he questioned ADC’s capacity to unseat the APC in Kaduna. His caution is valid but it is not a verdict. It is a challenge. And we accept it.

” The truth is simple, ADC can and will defeat APC if we work together. Unity, discipline, and grassroots mobilization will be our tools.” He said

“We call on all ADC supporters, members, and sympathizers to rally around our leadership. Let us strengthen our structures, deepen our engagement, and amplify our message.

“The rescue mission is not just about Kaduna it is about Nigeria. It is about restoring dignity to governance and giving power back to the people.

“Let this Independence Day be a turning point. Let it be the day we recommit ourselves to building a Nigeria that works for all.