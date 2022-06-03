ADC will build, rescue Abia with clear-cut ideology – State party chairman

The African Democratic Congress, ADC has concluded plans to win at all levels in Abia state through its clear-cut ideology.

The state Chairman of the party, Obinna Don Norman handed down this assurance in Umuahia when the party held a media parley for its governorship and senatorial aspirants, stating that ADC is the only party that will rescue the state from the present “political quagmire”.

According to him, “ADC is the only opposition party in Abia composed of those with the interest of the state at heart” and has insight into what its candidates will offer to Abians.

A guber aspirant and founder, of Vision Africa Radio, Bishop Sunday Onuoha said he will bring his entrepreneurial experience into governance to bear through power, education, security and enhancement of power at the community level.

A senatorial aspirant, Otusi Ebittu Ukiwe said he will use a five-point agenda of security, economic and social infrastructure, inclusive growth, rule of law and good governance to deliver democracy dividend to his constituents.

Another senatorial aspirant, Ikenna Franklin Nwaubani said he will use his lobbying skills to attract development to his constituency, adding “ADC has weaponized the PVC to capture Abia”.





A House of Representatives aspirant for Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency, Obinna Nwosu assured me he will work tirelessly for the constituency.

The party’s primaries will be in a few days’ time.

