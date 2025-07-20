ADC to Tinubu: Where’s the 24/7 electricity you promised Nigerians?

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the state of electricity in the country, citing his campaign promise to provide stable power supply to Nigerians within four years.

In a statement shared on social media Sunday morning, the party’s Interim National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, reminded the president of his vow to deliver uninterrupted power supply, referencing an old campaign video where Tinubu pledged to end estimated billing and ensure 24/7 electricity across the country.

Abdullahi wrote, “Good morning, Nigerians. Today, we just want to take some time to remind President Tinubu that he promised Nigerians uninterrupted electricity within four years. Yes, that’s right, Mr. President promised us 24/7 power. All by himself.”

Abdullahi went on to list the administration’s alleged shortcomings in the power sector, noting that since Tinubu assumed office, electricity tariffs have surged by 240%, while the national grid has collapsed 12 times.

“Over 90 million Nigerians still lack electricity, while many get just 4 to 6 hours a day under Tinubu’s failed Band A–E system. In rural communities, most of Nigeria’s 50 million families remain completely off the grid, with no access to electricity at all,” he added.

He accused the government of showing “no major power sector reforms, no clear roadmap, and no sense of urgency” more than two years into its tenure.

“We are past the halfway mark of this administration, and millions of Nigerians are still charging their phones at mobile charging kiosks, and spending hundreds of thousands to fuel their generators.

“Where is the light? What happened to your promise? And how much longer do Nigerians have to wait in the dark?”

He then cited Tinubu’s campaign words, stating: “Mr. President, you once said: ‘If I don’t give you electricity, don’t vote for me.’ Well, Nigerians are listening. And come 2027, we intend to grant your wish.”

The campaign video shared by Abdullahi featured Tinubu saying: “Whichever way by all means necessary you must have electricity. And you will not pay the estimated bill anymore. A promise made will be a promise kept. If I don’t keep my promise and I come back for a second time, don’t vote for me.”

