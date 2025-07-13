ADC to Tinubu: Where have you been in the last five days?

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has challenged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to explain his whereabouts during the five days following the conclusion of the BRICS Summit in Brazil.

In a statement signed by Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, Interim National Publicity Secretary of the ADC and spokesperson for the coalition, the party noted that President Tinubu—who returned to the country in the early hours of Sunday—had been absent from public view since the summit ended, with no official explanation offered for his delayed return.

The opposition party, which highlighted previous instances of the President’s “private visits” without formal announcements, cautioned against what it described as the President’s “serial disappearances,” emphasizing that Nigerians deserve transparency regarding their leader’s itinerary.

The full statement reads:

“The African Democratic Congress (ADC) extends a weary welcome to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for finally returning to the country five days after the conclusion of the 2025 BRICS Summit, which took place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Since the summit ended on Monday, July 7th, all other world leaders in attendance have returned home, briefed their citizens, and resumed work. But our President? He only resurfaced in Abuja in the early hours of Sunday, July 13th—without a word, without a briefing, and with no explanation for the delay.

Five days is significant in the life of any country—especially one grappling with existential challenges such as insecurity and an unstable economy that continues to worsen life for the average Nigerian. The President was not on holiday; he was on official duty. We cannot simply dismiss those five days, and we demand a clear explanation for them.

The ADC also notes with concern that this disregard for accountability regarding the President’s foreign trips has become a defining feature of this administration.

In January 2024, a so-called ‘private visit’ to France turned into a two-week disappearance. No photos, no statements—nothing from the President.

In April 2024, President Tinubu traveled to the Netherlands and later to Riyadh for the World Economic Forum. The summit ended on April 29th, but he was not heard from until May 8th—nine days of unexplained silence.

In August 2024, the President flew to China via Dubai. Following his engagements in Beijing, he disappeared from public view on September 5th and mysteriously reappeared in London on September 11th—six days later, with no explanation and no letter transmitted to the National Assembly.

Also, in the same August 2024, he embarked on yet another ‘brief work stay’ in Paris, during which he remained incommunicado for three days before quietly returning—again, without informing the nation.

Each of these mysterious absences has sparked widespread speculation and rumor, which are not only detrimental to the political atmosphere but also damage Nigeria’s image on the global stage.

We urge Nigerians to take note: a President who disappears without explanation cannot be trusted to show up when the country needs leadership. A President who evades accountability has no moral authority to demand sacrifice from citizens. And a ruling party that excuses these serial disappearances clearly holds the people in contempt and has no respect for democratic accountability.”

