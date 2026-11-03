ADC to Sokoto govt: You will be held responsible for violence against opposition

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has warned the Sokoto State Government against continued interference with its campaign activities in the state, cautioning that the governor will be held personally accountable for any acts of violence unleashed against the opposition.

In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, on Tuesday, the ADC condemned what it termed a growing pattern of political obstruction in Sokoto as the party gears up to launch its campaign. It described the state government’s actions as a deliberate attempt to intimidate the opposition and muzzle the democratic rights of citizens.

“The Sokoto State Government must understand that governing a state does not confer ownership. Public office is a temporary mandate from the people, not a licence to suppress political competition. No governor has the power to decide which party can campaign, which candidate can speak, or which political choices the people of Sokoto are allowed to consider,” the party said.

The ADC characterised the alleged interference as clear political sabotage and an assault on the constitutional rights of opposition parties to freely assemble, organise, and mobilise support ahead of the general elections.

“We call on the Sokoto State Government to immediately cease all efforts to frustrate our lawful political activities and guarantee a level playing field for all political parties. We also remind security agencies and other public institutions that their allegiance is to the Constitution and the Nigerian people, not to the partisan interests of the party in power,” the statement added.

The party warned that public officials who abuse executive authority to stifle lawful political engagements will ultimately face legal accountability, regardless of how long it takes.

“Let there be no misunderstanding: the ADC will campaign in Sokoto State. We will not be intimidated, obstructed, or pushed out of any part of Nigeria simply because those in power are afraid of political competition. Democratic participation is not a privilege to be dispensed by a governor; it is a right guaranteed by the Constitution,” it affirmed.

The ADC further contended that the growing intolerance displayed by the ruling party toward opposition campaigns stems from a deep-seated fear of facing the electorate in an open, competitive contest.

“If the ruling party believes it has served the people well, it should have nothing to fear from an open contest. Intimidation cannot manufacture public support, and obstruction cannot extinguish the people’s right to choose their leaders. The people of Sokoto, like all Nigerians, deserve the opportunity to listen to competing ideas and make their own informed decisions,” the party said.

It urged its members, supporters, and the electorate in Sokoto State to remain calm, peaceful, and law-abiding, while reiterating its resolve to protect its constitutional right to campaign across every part of the country.

“The future of Sokoto belongs to the people of Sokoto, not to any governor or political party. No government has the right to veto democracy,” the statement concluded.