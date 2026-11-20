…Wants PIA reviewed, defends Atiku’s production subsidy

The National Publicity Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, has faulted former Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Fashola, over his defence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s removal of the fuel subsidy.

In an opinion article on Friday titled “Who Governs Nigeria, Tinubu or the World Bank?” Abdullahi said that while he respects Fashola, it is difficult to defend the Tinubu administration without losing credibility given the hardship Nigerians have faced in the last three years.

He thanked Fashola for his candour during his Channels TV interview on Tuesday, November 17, but said Fashola revealed how little of President Tinubu’s economic policy was conceived in the interest of Nigerians.

Abdullahi said Fashola’s claim that Tinubu removed the subsidy on the directive of the World Bank raised the question of who is running Nigeria.

“Who is really running Nigeria? The President of Nigeria in Abuja or the World Bank in Washington, DC? Since when did the economic recommendations of an international financial institution become instructions that a sovereign government must obey, regardless of the suffering they could inflict on its citizens?” he asked.

He said the World Bank has misled countries before and that serious-minded countries listen to such institutions but do what is best for their people.

On Fashola’s argument that Tinubu was constrained by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), Abdullahi asked whether laws are made for Nigerians or Nigerians for laws.

He said any law that compounds the misery of the people must be reviewed, adding that the same PIA makes provision for Domestic Crude Supply Obligation (DCSO), which provides a window for production subsidy being proposed by the ADC and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

“Why has this administration failed to enforce that aspect of the law and use it as a lever to support local refineries so they can deliver cheaper fuel to Nigerians?” he asked.

Abdullahi recalled Fashola’s reference to the Buhari administration spending nearly 90 per cent of its revenue on debt servicing, and asked what has changed since subsidy removal.

According to him, Nigeria spent N4.63 trillion servicing debt in the first quarter of 2026 against revenue of N5.08 trillion, about 91 per cent, while total public debt has risen from N87.38 trillion in June 2023 to N166.79 trillion in June 2026.

“What exactly have Nigerians gained from this fuel subsidy removal?” he asked, faulting Fashola’s mention of prompt salary payment and NELFUND as justification.

Abdullahi said it was wrong to justify the economic misery of 66 per cent of the population with salaries for 1.5 per cent, adding that the N70,000 minimum wage can no longer guarantee basic necessities due to subsidy removal and currency devaluation.

On funding, he accused the government of finding money for comfort and luxuries, including yachts, jets, convoys and luxury vehicles, but asking where money will come from when it concerns Nigerians.

“We reject the idea that economic management must always begin with taking more from those who have the least. Government must always begin by cutting waste, reducing its own excesses and putting the welfare of Nigerians first,” he said.

He added, “This government is asking Nigerians to sacrifice for the comfort of government. The ADC believes that government should sacrifice for the comfort of Nigerians.”

Abdullahi said international institutions are entitled to offer recommendations but are not elected to govern Nigeria.

“President Tinubu was elected to serve Nigerians, not the World Bank. If his policies have failed Nigerians, he must answer for those failures,” he said.