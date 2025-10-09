ADC to Amupitan: Look beyond interest of those who appointed you

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has advised the nominee for the office of Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash 0jo Amupitan, to look beyond the interest of the sitting President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The opposition party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, urged Professor Amupitan to understand that his loyalty is with the Nigerian people, not the government.

He said:” We are cautious. But we expect the new INEC chairman to have a personal ambition to do better and restore the confidence of Nigerians and the world in Nigerian election. He must understand that his loyalty is with the Nigerian people, not the government. We are willing to give him the benefit of doubts based on his track record. But now he has the opportunity to make a good name for himself that his children would proud of, or to soil his record and end up with ignominy. He should bear in mind also that his tenure will ordinarily last beyond one electoral cycle. He should therefore look beyond the interest of those who have appointed him. “

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

