ADC stakeholders strategise, harp on party unity

In the quest to reposition the party after the just concluded 2023 general elections, stakeholders in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) have moved to reposition the party.

This was made known to the press by ADC National Publicity Secretary, Mabel Oboh.

A stakeholders meeting which held at the party headquarters in Abuja had in attendance Chairman, ADC Board of Trustees, Dr Mani Ahmed; ADC National Chairman, Chief Ralphs Nwosu; former presidential aspirant, Dr Chukwuka Monye; ADC National Secretary, Alhaji Abdullah.

Other BOT members and party chieftains in attendance include Drs Anas, Lawoyin, Alh Balarabe, Pastor Habu, Barr Igwe, High Chief Arinze, Alhaji Ibrahim Suleiman, Hon. Igbinoba among others.

At the meeting, the party noted that there was the need to equip the leaders with the right strategies for future success of the party after the challenges faced by the party during the last general elections.

Anchoring its charge on unity, the party said as the peoples party, it was on a rescue mission to unbundle the agencies of rancour and recriminations in a country that has suffered terribly under various administrations.

Unveiling that the party has solutions to the current crises being faced by Nigerians, the BOT Chairman, Dr Ahmed, expressed confidence that the ADC is poised to be a constructive opposition party.

It was also resolved that the party remained focused and will not allow any form of distractions while focusing on proffering solutions and strategic pathways as a strong opposition party.





“We emphasise with Nigerians as everyone is further affected by skyrocketing inflation and unstable economy due to the abrupt fuel subsidy removal which has now become a central stronghold for everyone, whether rich or poor,” Ahmed said.

