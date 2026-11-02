ADC South-West reaffirms support for Atiku

The leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the South-West has reaffirmed its unity and support for the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a press statement signed on November 2, 2026, by the South-West National Vice Chairman, Akin Omole, and six state chairmen, the leaders said there was no rift, division or leadership crisis within the ADC in the South-West.

“The zonal leadership and six state chairmen remain united in purpose and determined to strengthen the party’s structures across the region,” the statement said.

“We fully support Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the party’s presidential candidate. We recognise his leadership, political experience and national vision, and remain committed to working closely with him, the National Working Committee, National Chairman Senator David Mark, National Secretary Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and other stakeholders to deliver a historic victory in 2027.”

The leaders also reaffirmed their confidence in the leadership and political coordination of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola across the South-West.

They said the meeting held in Ibadan on September 4, 2026, was a strategic gathering convened to discuss how the ADC could strengthen its structures and deliver the South-West for Atiku and all party candidates.

“It focused on political strategy, grassroots mobilisation, stakeholder engagement and organisational coordination. It was not a meeting against the presidential candidate, national leadership or any individual within the party,” the statement said.

The ADC South-West leadership said there was no virtual meeting with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on September 5, 2026, describing the claim as false and fabricated.

“Any claim that such a meeting took place, or that it was held to resolve an alleged internal crisis, is false and fabricated. We consider this a deliberate attempt by political opponents to sow discord and weaken the party’s growing cohesion,” they said.

“We urge members and supporters to disregard such divisive narratives. For the avoidance of doubt, we stand solidly with our presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. There is no disagreement, hostility or division between the South-West leadership and our presidential candidate.”

The leaders said political consultations and strategic meetings were normal features of a growing party and should be understood as efforts to strengthen the ADC and prepare for electoral success.

“We are intensifying grassroots mobilisation, voter engagement, membership expansion and consolidation of party structures. Our mission is to deliver victories for presidential, governorship, senatorial, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly candidates across Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti States,” they said.

“We urge party members, supporters and the public not to be distracted by narratives designed to create suspicion or division. We remain focused, united and determined. ADC is united. There is no rift. There is no division. We are working together to deliver the South-West for Atiku Abubakar and all ADC candidates in 2027.”