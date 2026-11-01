ADC senatorial candidate unveils agenda for Benue South

…says 2027 presentation an opportunity to redefine governance

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) senatorial candidate for Benue South, Dr. David Adejo Abraham Olofu, has unveiled a 12-point legislative agenda anchored on People, Power, Prosperity and Progress (PPPP), promising a new direction for the district if elected to the Senate in 2027.

Olofu unveiled the agenda at the weekend during the flag-off of the ADC zonal campaign in Oju Local Government Area of Benue State.

Addressing party leaders and supporters, he said the 2027 election presented an opportunity to redefine political representation and accelerate development across the nine local government areas in the senatorial district.

The former Commissioner for Finance and Economic Planning said his proposed legislative blueprint was informed by his experience in public service and interventions in education, healthcare and economic empowerment.

To demonstrate his commitment to the welfare of his constituents, Olofu highlighted three major intervention programmes through which he said he had committed millions of naira to supporting vulnerable residents and young entrepreneurs.

Under the Apa Legacy Sustainability Initiative (ALSI), he said more than 300 students from the nine local government areas had benefited from an annual scholarship scheme of ₦100,000 per beneficiary.

The programme, which began in 2024, has attracted ₦30 million in funding over three years.

He also disclosed that he committed ₦10 million in November 2025 to St. Helen’s Specialist Hospital, Otukpo, to offset the medical bills of pregnant women from Benue South, irrespective of their religious, political or ethnic backgrounds.

Similarly, through his Wealth and Empowerment in Benue South (WEBS) initiative, Olofu said beneficiaries had received grants of ₦200,000 each, with ₦10 million earmarked annually for five years. He added that rural women, particularly widows, and small-scale entrepreneurs had also benefited from the scheme.

The ADC candidate further disclosed that he had introduced an investment-based empowerment programme through which more than 200 constituents were reportedly supported with credits to acquire 50 units each of Dangote Refinery shares. He described the initiative as an effort to promote asset ownership and long-term wealth creation.

Unveiling his 12-point agenda, Olofu identified education, healthcare, agriculture, enterprise development, digital skills, infrastructure, local government autonomy, security, equitable resource allocation and institutional accountability as key priorities.

He promised to promote Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) education, facilitate the establishment of science laboratories at local government headquarters, build public libraries and expand scholarship, bursary and mentorship opportunities for students.

To address youth unemployment, he proposed the establishment of ICT hubs and digital skills centres to equip young people with competencies in software development, data management and online business.

Olofu said his experience as Benue State Commissioner for Finance and Economic Planning between 2015 and 2023, Chairman of the Forum of State Commissioners for Finance and Senior Technical Adviser on Fiscal Policy to the Nigeria Governors’ Forum would strengthen his capacity to attract development projects and ensure the implementation of approved interventions.

As part of his proposed accountability framework, he announced plans to establish two non-partisan institutions: the Benue South Peoples Assembly (BSPA), to aggregate community needs and monitor projects, and the Benue South People’s Council, comprising traditional rulers, professionals, women, youths, religious and socio-cultural groups.

Olofu, who described his decision to join the ADC as a choice for a new political direction, cautioned that changing political parties alone could not transform people’s lives without quality leadership and measurable results.

He appealed for unity among the nine local government areas, saying no community should be left behind in the quest for development.

He also promised regular consultations with constituents, public reports on his legislative activities and budget implementation, as well as greater citizen participation in monitoring constituency projects.

“Representation is service, not ownership,” he declared.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Campaign Advisory Council, John Ngbede, praised the large turnout at the campaign flag-off and expressed confidence in Olofu’s capacity to provide effective representation for the district.

Ngbede described the candidate as an experienced public administrator with the capacity and track record to deliver meaningful development. He urged voters across the nine local government areas to support all ADC candidates in the 2027 elections.

The ADC State Chairman, Chief Samson Okwu, also thanked supporters for their turnout, describing it as evidence of the party’s growing political strength in the senatorial district.

Okwu, a former three-term member of the House of Representatives representing Oju/Obi Federal Constituency, expressed confidence that the ADC would defeat its political opponents in the forthcoming elections.

In his remarks, the ADC governorship candidate in Benue State, Hon. Heman Hembe, urged voters to reject the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), accusing the party’s government of inflicting hardship on Nigerians.

Hembe also criticised Governor Hyacinth Alia over what he described as the state government’s failure to deliver commensurate development despite substantial allocations from the Federation Account.

He called on Benue voters to support the ADC in 2027, promising a different approach to governance.

Similarly, the Director-General of the Olofu Campaign Organisation, Chief Chris Adaba Abah, urged the people of Benue South to support all ADC candidates in the 2027 elections.