African Democratic Congress (ADC) House of Representatives candidate in Abuja in the last general elections, Barr. Juliet Ikhayere has finally joined the Labour Party (LP).

She disclosed this in a series of tweets on Monday.

Speaking about the development, she wrote; “I am totally humbled by the support and love you all have shown towards me during the last electioneering period till date, so with a grateful heart to serve you all, I would like to inform my fellow Obidient in the FCT, Nationwide & across the Globe, that I have finally yielded to your call/request to join the Labour Party.”

Dear Obidients,

I am totally humbled by the support and love you all have shown towards me during the last electioneering period till date,so with a grateful heart to serve you all,I would like to inform my fellow Obidient in the FCT, Nationwide & across the Globe, that I have… pic.twitter.com/RihnSBLwwZ — Barr. Juliet Isimakhomen Ikhayere (@BarristerJuliet) July 17, 2023

The cerebral lawyer was warmly received by Hon. Chinedu Obika( HOR), member House of Reps, AMAC/Bwari Constituency and other party faithful in the ward.

