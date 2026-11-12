ADC receives Lifu’s judgment, decries timing of release

The Presidential Campaign Council of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has reacted to the release of the judgment by Justice Peter Lifu, saying it was released on the final day of the seven-day period prescribed by the Constitution.

In a statement signed by its Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, on 11th November, 2026, the Council said Justice Lifu has finally released the duly authenticated copy of his judgment.

It said releasing a consequential judgment on the last permitted day leaves the ADC with little time to study it and prepare its next legal steps.

The statement quoted Section 294(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which provides: “Every court established under this Constitution shall deliver its decision in writing not later than ninety days after the conclusion of evidence and final addresses and furnish all parties to the cause or matter determined with duly authenticated copies of the decision within seven days of the delivery thereof.”

“Arewa House is part of the shared heritage of the diverse peoples of Northern Nigeria. Sealing it to prevent a political consultation is an affront to their culture and dignity,” it said.

The statement quoted Atiku as saying: “My campaign team had proposed the Arewa House as the venue for our consultation with stakeholders on Thursday and, today, the APC government decided to seal the building.”

It said this is a troubling pattern, recalling that during the campaign flag-off in Sokoto, the APC government also tried to frustrate the party, but the people stood firm and their will prevailed.

“We hold President Bola Tinubu and the APC politically responsible for this pattern of obstruction. An outgoing president and a ruling party should respect democratic competition, not use public authority to impede the opposition, restrict political consultation or weaken Nigerians’ right to choose.

“We will not be intimidated. We thank Nigerians across the country for their massive support, solidarity and encouragement. Your resolve strengthens ours. The ADC will continue its consultations, pursue its legal rights and take its message of a new direction to the people,” it added.