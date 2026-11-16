ADC rally: Atiku thanks Potiskum, Yobe people for warm reception

The former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has expressed gratitude to the people of Potiskum and Yobe State for the reception given to him and his campaign team, as well as to the state government for providing a level playing field for the campaign.

In a statement issued on Monday by his Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku said the reception he received on arrival from Azare, Bauchi State, in Potiskum reflected the people’s support.

“The welcome from the moment we entered Potiskum from Azare was simply breathtaking. The sea of heads, the joyful faces, the chants and the warmth of the people will remain in my heart. To the people of Potiskum and to the good people of Yobe State, I say thank you. You opened your doors and your hearts to us, and we are deeply grateful,” the statement said.

He also thanked the Governor of Yobe State for ensuring a level playing field for the campaign.

“I also thank the Governor of Yobe State for ensuring that our campaign could proceed on a level playing field. Democracy is strengthened when every party can meet the people freely and present its message. We appreciate the opportunity to bring our vision to Yobe,” he said.

Atiku said the large turnout at the campaign rally showed support for the ADC’s Affordable Life campaign.

“The ADC’s Affordable Life campaign is not mere sloganeering. When I hear the crowd chanting at our rallies, I take those words personally. They are a call for change and a reminder of the responsibility that will come with the people’s mandate,” he said.

He pledged to make life affordable if elected president.

“When President Tinubu leaves office on 29 May 2027, good governance and an affordable life must follow. I solemnly pledge to take immediate steps to make life affordable again when elected president at the January 16 presidential election. That is my promise to our teeming supporters,” the statement added.

“Yobe has reminded us that when a message speaks to people’s struggles and aspirations, they will come out in their numbers to be heard,” Atiku said.