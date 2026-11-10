ADC queries transfer of case from Justice Nwite to Justice Lifu

…seeks release of judgment

The ADC Presidential Campaign Council has questioned the transfer of a case that Justice Emeka Nwite had already begun hearing to Justice Peter Lifu.

In a statement on Tuesday, signed by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communications of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, the council said that despite its formal protest to the Chief Judge, Justice John Tsoho, the case was assigned to Justice Lifu the following day.

The council said its lawyers had taken the legal questions before the Court of Appeal.

“We respect their authority to decide them. We also come before the court of public opinion with the documents that show how this case reached Justice Lifu. Nigerians deserve to know why Justice Nwite was prevented from concluding a case he had already begun hearing,” the statement said.

The council called for the release of the full judgment in the matter, saying the ADC must be given an official copy and the reasons for the decision to enable it to take appropriate legal action.

“The plaintiff’s request to remove the case from Justice Nwite cited delay and a loss of confidence in obtaining a timely hearing. Justice Nwite had not recused himself. He remained a serving judge, and the case was already before him.

“Our counsel responded to the request on 11 May 2026. The letter listed the adjournments, challenged the plaintiff’s account of who caused them and protested that the request amounted to forum shopping. On 2 June, ADC National Secretary, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, wrote to Justice Tsoho, asking him to reverse the reassignment. The letter stated plainly that the party had no confidence in Justice Lifu’s impartiality and formally protested the transfer. Yet, the case was assigned to Justice Lifu the next day,” it said.

The council asked the Chief Judge to publish his reasons for the transfer.

It also referenced a separate suit in which Justice Lifu ordered INEC to deregister the ADC and four other parties despite a Court of Appeal order staying proceedings. The decision was later nullified by the appellate court.

It further referenced Justice Musa Liman’s judgment, which dismissed a challenge to the ADC leadership for lack of merit and locus standi, held that the internal party dispute was non-justiciable, declared the leadership handover lawful and ruled that INEC was entitled to recognise the National Chairman and National Secretary.

The council said judicial officers should remember how court decisions had deepened crises in the past and urged the National Judicial Council to examine the transfer, the formal protest and Justice Lifu’s conduct.

“The ruling APC should be bold enough to face Atiku Abubakar on the political battleground. The hallowed chambers of our courts must not be turned into arenas for political combat,” it said.

“Atiku remains our candidate. The law is on his side, not sentiment. We will defend that position before the Court of Appeal and keep the record before Nigerians. Their right to choose their president must never become a bargaining chip in anyone’s struggle for power.”