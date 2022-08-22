ADC promises to win elective positions in the North

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), held its Northwest summit in Kaduna promising to ensure victory for the party in the zone.

The director general of the party’s Campaign Council, AbdulAzeez Suleiman, while speaking at the launch of the North-West chapter of the party’s unity, peace and development lecture series at Arewa House, explained that ADC is the new alternative platform.

According to him, the party is gradually making an in road in to the region because other parties failed to provide the dividends of democracy to the people.

He said unlike other parties, who “are fighting for their parochial interest,” ADC is out to address the challenges of ethno-religious division that has brought up ‘multiple Nigerians’ where everyone is only concerned about himself and his tribe or religion, to the detriment of others, to ensure that everyone sees himself as a Nigerian in Nigeria.”

In his remarks, the national chairman of the party, Chief Ralph Okey-Nwosu, said the ADC is the only credible alternative to rescue Nigeria from the “misgovernance of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democractic Party (PDP).”

He urged Nigerians to take advantage of the opportunity to vote massively for the party in 2023.

Similarly, an ADC woman leader in the zone, Rabi Hassan said it’s high time to change the leadership through the ballot box because northerners are tired of being killed like ants.

On the state of the nation, he lamented that, “all over Nigeria today, hunger is stalking millions of homes; inflation is making life difficult by the day; people are losing jobs, businesses are closing down.”

