ADC presidential candidate to address FCT residents on EndSARS, others

The Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Dumebi Kachikwu, has concluded plans to hold a town hall meeting with the residents of the Federal Capital Territory on the state of the nation on Sunday.

In a statement signed by the presidential candidate of the ADC, the town hall meeting would afford him the opportunity to address issues around the economy, insecurity, unemployment and other critical matters that are of concern to Nigerians.

Kachikwu who said the town hall meeting would afford him the opportunity to address issues around the EndSARS and corruption charged resident of the federal capital to avail themselves the meeting with the presidential candidate that is willing to speak with and be talked to by the people.

Recall that the town hall meeting ought to have held last week Sunday, but due to terror threats and issued security advisories from foreign governments, Kachikwu had to postpone the epoch event.

Kachikwu called on all stakeholders as well as meaning Nigerians to actively participate in the town hall meeting, saying that he will trash questions from Nigerians as the event would be streamed live.

He said, “I just want to take a minute to invite you to a town hall meeting on the state of our nation that I’m holding at the A-class Event Centre, Maitama, Abuja,

“It’s going to be live-streamed and I will answer questions from folks all over the world. So I’m hoping you would take a break from complaining in your private spaces about our country and join me in having solutions-based conversations on what we can do to move our country forward.