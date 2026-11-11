ADC-PCC urges Tinubu to withdraw from 2027 presidential race

The African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council (ADC-PCC) has reacted to the dissolution of the spokespersons of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election campaign, describing it as an act of desperation.

In a statement signed on Wednesday by its Director of Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, the Council said the decision should have gone further by advising President Tinubu to withdraw from the 2027 presidential race.

The Council said the dissolution followed the disclosure by Hassan Alwan, one of the APC Presidential Campaign Council’s spokespersons, that ministers under President Tinubu allegedly paid to secure their appointments and were expected to recoup their investments while in office.

According to the ADC-PCC, rather than address the allegations of monetised political appointments, the APC has chosen to blame the messengers.

“You cannot sack spokespersons for telling Nigerians the truth about a government that has failed on virtually every front. Hassan Alwan did not invent the rot; he merely brought to public attention what Nigerians have long suspected: that under President Tinubu, public office has become a marketplace and governance a business venture for recovering political investments,” it said.