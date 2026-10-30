ADC-PCC to Tinubu: Show tangible projects funded by borrowings

The African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council (ADC-PCC) has challenged President Bola Tinubu to identify tangible projects his administration has executed with the loans obtained since assuming office in 2023.

The council made the demand in reaction to a statement credited to President Tinubu through his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, which posited that “the question is what we build, not how much we borrow”.

In a statement issued in Abuja by its Director of Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, the ADC-PCC argued that Nigerians have seen little or no tangible return on the country’s growing debt burden.

Ologbondiyan stated that it was incumbent on the administration to demonstrate capital achievements commensurate with its extensive borrowing.

He questioned the status of key infrastructure projects promoted by the Federal Government—including the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, the Trans-Sahara Superhighway, and national electricity grid upgrades—maintaining that they have failed to demonstrate commensurate progress.

He also noted that the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Highway, awarded over eight years ago, continues to cause serious distress to motorists due to protracted delays.

Ologbondiyan stressed that citizens are enduring severe economic hardship and urged the President to confront the daily realities facing Nigerians.

He insisted that if borrowing is genuinely channeled into national development, the President should point to at least one completed, tangible capital project delivered with the funds.

The council also appealed to international donors, multilateral development partners, and financial institutions to demand strict transparency and accountability before extending further credit facilities to the government.

“Borrowing is not inherently wrong when the benefits translate into improved living conditions for citizens,” Ologbondiyan said, warning that future generations must not be saddled with crippling debt without demonstrable socioeconomic benefits.

He further called on the National Assembly to exercise rigorous legislative oversight on executive loan requests to safeguard the country’s economic future.