ADC PCC thanks Sokoto, Kebbi supporters, demands free, fair election

The Director-General of the African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Austin O. Akobundu, has expressed gratitude to ADC supporters and Nigerians who turned out in large numbers to welcome the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Rotimi Amaechi, to Sokoto and Kebbi States.

Akobundu said the scale of the welcome was a powerful expression of the people’s enthusiasm for the ADC campaign and their determination to have a voice in the country’s future.

He thanked everyone who came out, stood with the candidates and helped make the rallies a show of popular support.

He challenged the Federal Government and the APC-led administration to demonstrate their confidence at the ballot box by allowing a genuinely free and fair election.

“If the Federal Government and the APC believe they have the capacity to win, let them allow a free and fair election. Let Nigerians choose without intimidation, obstruction or interference. They must stop trying to muzzle the political space and using a backdoor court process to remove us from the contest,” he said.

“Nigerians must be free to hear competing ideas, attend political events and choose their leaders without intimidation or interference. The ballot must remain the people’s choice, and every party must be allowed to campaign freely,” he added.

“We call on our party supporters to remain calm and resolute. Let us continue to campaign peacefully and confidently, knowing that the people’s will must prevail,” he said in a statement released on Sunday.

“The ADC will continue to engage Nigerians across the country with its message of affordable living, opportunity and national renewal. We are grateful to everyone who welcomed our candidates in Sokoto and Kebbi, and we look forward to meeting more Nigerians as the campaign continues,” he added.