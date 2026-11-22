The African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council (ADC-PCC) has faulted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his insistence on sustaining the removal of fuel subsidy, describing his position as insensitive and out of touch with economic realities.

President Tinubu had, at a rally held at Mapo Hall, Ibadan, Oyo State, said Nigerians should forget about fuel subsidy, insisting that the policy belonged to the past.

Reacting during an interaction with youths in Lokoja ahead of the ADC presidential campaign rally in Kogi State scheduled for Tuesday, the ADC-PCC Director of Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, accused the President of lacking empathy for Nigerians struggling with hunger, poverty and the high cost of living.

“The President appears more interested in being addressed as Mr President than in tackling the crushing realities confronting the people. He has demonstrated little or no concern for the suffering of ordinary Nigerians,” he said.

“That explains his brash insistence that Nigerians should forget about fuel subsidy removal simply because, in his estimation, it belongs to the past,” he added.

Ologbondiyan questioned how a policy whose consequences continue to affect citizens could be consigned to history by a presidential pronouncement.

“How can hardship, hunger and widespread poverty, which are direct consequences of the hurriedly imposed economic policies of the Tinubu administration, suddenly become things of the past when Nigerians continue to bear their devastating consequences every day?” he asked.

He noted that fuel subsidy removal was announced without adequate preparation, safety nets or cushioning mechanisms, leading to soaring transportation costs, unaffordable food prices, crippled small businesses and more households being pushed into poverty.

“To ask Nigerians to forget a policy whose consequences they confront every waking moment is not only insensitive; it is an insult to their intelligence and a mockery of their suffering,” he said.

The Council said responsible leadership required listening to the people, acknowledging policy failures and making adjustments, adding that the administration had continued to defend its policies while Nigerians struggled.

It also alleged that the administration’s manipulation and weakening of critical democratic institutions, including the judiciary, security agencies, anti-corruption bodies and financial institutions, in pursuit of President Tinubu’s second-term ambition, posed a threat to democracy.

“Nigeria cannot afford a second term built on the ruins of its democratic institutions and the continued impoverishment of its citizens,” the Council said.

The ADC-PCC said the hardship was a consequence of poor policy choices and leadership that had failed to prioritise citizens’ welfare, and identified its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as capable of providing a rescue, restoring economic confidence and rebuilding institutions.

Under an Atiku-led administration, it assured, economic policies would be guided by proper planning, effective social protection and a humane approach.

The Council urged Nigerians to use lawful and constitutional means to reject President Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

“Nigerians deserve a government that feels their pain, understands their struggles and takes deliberate steps to ease their burden, not one that dismisses their suffering or asks them to forget the circumstances that have made life increasingly unbearable,” it said.

“In 2027, Nigerians will have the opportunity to change this narrative. The power to rescue the country and restore hope rests firmly in their hands,” it added.