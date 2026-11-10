ADC-PCC picks holes in Tinubu’s re-election campaign

The African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council (ADC-PCC) has criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election campaign, describing its messages as divisive, vague and devoid of any credible account of his administration’s performance.

In a statement on Tuesday, signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, Director of Media and Publicity of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, the Council said that rather than present a comprehensive scorecard of his three-and-a-half years in office, the President had resorted to verbal attacks against his opponents.

It said Nigerians were expecting clear explanations on the administration’s borrowings, the gains of fuel subsidy removal, insecurity, hunger and the rising cost of living.

Instead, the Council said Tinubu’s campaign outings in Kaduna, Rivers and Jigawa states were dominated by personal attacks and recycled promises, offering nothing new to Nigerians.

The ADC-PCC particularly challenged Tinubu to account for his electricity pledge: “If I don’t give you electricity, don’t vote for me for a second term.”

According to the Council, the President has yet to fulfil that promise, even as millions of Nigerians continue to endure unreliable electricity supply.

It described Tinubu’s renewed promises on electricity during his campaign in Jigawa as an attempt to repackage old, unfulfilled commitments as fresh electoral promises.

The Council also questioned the administration’s mechanised farming agenda, asking what had become of the 2,000 tractors reportedly imported from Brazil several months ago, which it alleged had yet to make any meaningful impact on agricultural productivity.

It further accused Tinubu of taking credit for projects initiated by the late President Muhammadu Buhari, arguing that the President had little of his own to showcase after nearly three and a half years in office.

The Council alleged that the President had exerted influence over the National Assembly and was seeking to compromise the independence of the judiciary.

It also expressed concern over Tinubu’s declaration that “all is fair in politics”, arguing that the statement appeared to justify illegality and undemocratic practices.

It said the opposition was being confronted with what it described as unconstitutional conduct and a compromised electoral environment under the APC administration.

The ADC-PCC also accused the President of resorting to divisive rhetoric whenever questioned about his administration’s performance instead of providing verifiable answers.

It cited Tinubu’s recent campaign outing in Rivers State as an example.

The Council questioned the President’s decision to praise and promise to reward a political figure whom it said had been removed from office, barred from political participation for six months and prevented from seeking re-election.

The ADC-PCC said Nigerians deserved leadership anchored on accountability, competence, transparency and respect for democratic institutions.

It therefore called on Nigerians to use the 2027 general election to vote the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and its candidate, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, into power, insisting that the country needed a new direction.