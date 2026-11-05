ADC PCC dismisses Court judgment as futile

The African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council (ADC PCC) has dismissed the judgment delivered on Thursday by Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which purportedly nullified the leadership of Senator David Mark and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and voided the nomination of its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Describing the ruling as an academic exercise that had been overtaken by events, the ADC PCC said its legal team was prepared to appeal the verdict.

The Council maintained that the judgment had no practical effect and could not override or displace an existing judgment of a court of coordinate jurisdiction on the same subject matter.

It said it was important to recall that the same Federal High Court, Abuja, in a judgment delivered by Justice Musa Liman, had already examined the circumstances surrounding the emergence of Senator Mark and Ogbeni Aregbesola and held that the transfer of leadership from Chief Ralph Nwosu to Senator Mark did not violate the provisions of the party’s constitution.

“Justice Liman acknowledged that the disputed July 2, 2025 meeting was a stakeholders’ meeting which preceded the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of July 29, 2025, at which Senator Mark and Ogbeni Aregbesola emerged as National Chairman and National Secretary respectively. The NEC meeting was also monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),” it said.

“The legal implications of that judgment cannot be wished away. The leadership question has already been subjected to judicial scrutiny by a court of coordinate jurisdiction. It is therefore untenable to suggest that a subsequent pronouncement can simply erase or displace an existing judicial decision without due regard to the principles governing judicial authority and the administration of justice,” the Council said.

The ADC PCC consequently described Thursday’s ruling as an exercise in futility, particularly as the party’s legal team was taking immediate steps to challenge the decision through the appropriate judicial channels.

“Beyond its legal implications, however, the Council said the timing of the judgment raises serious concerns. It comes against the backdrop of the failed APC presidential campaign flag-off in Kaduna and the hugely successful and unprecedented ADC presidential campaign flag-off in Sokoto. The contrast is unmistakable: while the ADC is gaining momentum and attracting growing national acceptance, the ruling party appears increasingly unsettled by the prospect of a formidable opposition,” it said.

“Rather than confront the ADC politically and through the ballot box, the APC appears increasingly desperate to deploy every available instrument to frustrate the opposition and undermine its growing electoral momentum,” it added.

“It is particularly unfortunate that Justice Lifu has once again become associated with a controversial judicial pronouncement involving the ADC. He is the same judge whose earlier judgment declaring the party deregistered was subsequently set aside by the Court of Appeal,” the Council said.

In the statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, Director of Media and Publicity of the ADC PCC, the Council said it was also aware of developments surrounding the proceedings, including allegations of pressure and political interference.

It said it considered it imperative that the independence, impartiality and integrity of the judiciary must never be compromised or sacrificed on the altar of partisan political interests.

“Let it, however, be clearly understood that no amount of pressure, intimidation or judicial manoeuvring can extinguish the democratic aspirations of millions of Nigerians who have found renewed hope in the ADC,” it said.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Senator David Mark remains the National Chairman recognised by the party, while Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola remains its National Secretary. The ADC remains focused, united and resolute in its determination to provide Nigerians with a credible political alternative,” it added.

It urged candidates, members and supporters across the country to remain calm, vigilant and committed to their campaigns.

“There is absolutely no cause for panic. The party’s leadership remains firmly engaged in addressing the legal and political issues arising from this development,” it said.

The Council called on Nigerians not to be distracted by the judgment but rather to draw greater inspiration from the collective struggle to defend multiparty democracy, political pluralism and the constitutional right of citizens to freely choose their leaders.

The ADC legal team is already taking steps to seek appropriate interim relief, including a stay of execution where legally applicable, and will subsequently pursue an appeal against the judgment.

“The ADC is not distracted. The campaign continues. The struggle for a better Nigeria remains unstoppable,” it said.