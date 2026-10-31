ADC-PCC condemns attack on Sokoto guber candidate, demands arrest of perpetrators

The African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council (ADC-PCC) has condemned an attack on its Sokoto State governorship candidate, Alhaji Munir Dan Iya, allegedly carried out by operatives of the state-owned security outfit, Sokoto Marshals.

In a statement issued on Saturday by its Director of Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, the council said the attack occurred along Airport Road in Sokoto as Dan Iya was returning to the city after accompanying former Governor and Senator representing Sokoto South, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, from the airport.

Ologbondiyan said several vehicles in the governorship candidate’s convoy were vandalised during the incident.

He alleged that since the incident, operatives of the same outfit had been stationed at various historic gates into Sokoto metropolis, harassing motorists and targeting vehicles bearing ADC posters, insignia and other party symbols.

He also alleged that two Department of State Services (DSS) personnel attached to the governorship candidate were abducted by the Sokoto Marshals.

He said Dan Iya had reported the incident to the Sokoto State Commissioner of Police and that his personal SUV was vandalised during the attack.

“This reprehensible conduct is provocative, unacceptable and represents a dangerous descent into state-sponsored thuggery. It is part of a disturbing pattern of political intimidation and violence against ADC members and opposition figures across the country. Only a few weeks ago, similar incidents were reported in Kaduna and other states. Sokoto has now become the latest theatre of this growing assault on democratic freedoms,” the statement said.

“The coordinated harassment and attacks against ADC and other opposition voices constitute a grave violation of democratic principles and constitutional guarantees of freedom of movement, association and peaceful political participation.

“We are particularly alarmed that a security outfit established and funded with taxpayers’ money is allegedly being transformed into a political militia for intimidating, harassing and attacking perceived political opponents,” it added.

The ADC-PCC said the party would no longer sit back and watch its members, leaders and candidates being subjected to intimidation and violence.

“The era of taking our party for granted, threatening its members and attacking its political structures with impunity is over. This must be the last time such an attack is allowed to happen,” it said.

“While ADC remains committed to peaceful political engagement and the rule of law, we are fully prepared to defend our members and protect their constitutional rights through every legitimate means available to us. No individual or group has a monopoly on violence, intimidation or lawlessness,” the statement said.

The council called on the Inspector-General of Police, the Sokoto State Commissioner of Police and relevant security agencies to investigate the incidents, apprehend those responsible, secure the release of the two DSS personnel allegedly abducted and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

“We hereby give the relevant authorities 24 hours to rein in these rogue elements, secure the safety of our candidate and members, and commence decisive action to bring the perpetrators to justice. Failure to do so will leave the leadership of our party with no option but to take further decisive and lawful steps to protect its members, defend its political rights and safeguard our democracy,” it said.

“Nigeria cannot afford to descend into an era where state-funded security outfits are deployed as instruments of political persecution. ADC will resist every attempt to silence the opposition through violence and intimidation,” the statement added.