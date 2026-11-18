The African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council (ADC-PCC) has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to explain the reported payment of $4.5 million to an American lobbyist, Diana London, allegedly facilitated by the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

Reacting on Wednesday in Abuja through its Director of Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, the Council described the reported expenditure as wasteful and questioned the priorities of the administration at a time Nigerians are facing economic hardship and insecurity.

“At a time Nigerians are groaning under hunger, insecurity, failing public institutions, unpaid salaries and an unbearable cost of living, the reported expenditure of $4.5 million — running into billions of naira — on foreign image management raises serious questions about the priorities of the Tinubu administration,” the statement said.

The ADC-PCC said Nigerians deserved to know why public resources would be committed to lobbying abroad while citizens struggle with food, healthcare and education costs.

“This is not merely a public relations issue. It is a matter of accountability, transparency and responsible governance,” Ologbondiyan said.