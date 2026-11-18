The African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council (ADC-PCC) has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to explain the reported payment of $4.5 million to an American lobbyist, Diana London, allegedly facilitated by the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.
Reacting on Wednesday in Abuja through its Director of Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, the Council described the reported expenditure as wasteful and questioned the priorities of the administration at a time Nigerians are facing economic hardship and insecurity.
“At a time Nigerians are groaning under hunger, insecurity, failing public institutions, unpaid salaries and an unbearable cost of living, the reported expenditure of $4.5 million — running into billions of naira — on foreign image management raises serious questions about the priorities of the Tinubu administration,” the statement said.
The ADC-PCC said Nigerians deserved to know why public resources would be committed to lobbying abroad while citizens struggle with food, healthcare and education costs.
“This is not merely a public relations issue. It is a matter of accountability, transparency and responsible governance,” Ologbondiyan said.
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The Council said the administration should answer who authorised the reported payment, the source of funds, whether public money was involved, the purpose of the engagement and the value delivered.
It called on the National Assembly, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Auditor-General of the Federation to investigate the allegation and make findings public.
The statement also said the lobbyist was reportedly accused and convicted for theft in North Carolina, and that propaganda cannot substitute for performance.
“The Tinubu administration cannot continue to deploy propaganda and political spin to obscure its failures. No amount of lobbying, media manipulation or image laundering can erase the harsh realities confronting Nigerians,” Ologbondiyan said.
The Council said Nigerians will continue to express their views on governance and rejected attempts to silence citizens.
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