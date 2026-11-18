The African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council (ADC-PCC) has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to postpone its mock accreditation and results collation exercise scheduled for November 28, 2026.

Reacting on Wednesday in Abuja through its Director of Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, the Council said the notification came too late for meaningful participation.

The ADC-PCC said INEC’s letter dated November 16, notifying political parties of the exercise, gave them until November 18 to submit the names of participating agents.

The Council said political parties were expected to mobilise, train and submit agents for an exercise covering all 774 Local Government Areas and two polling units in each of the 8,838 Registration Areas within two days.

“How does INEC expect political parties to adequately prepare, mobilise, train and submit their agents for an exercise of this magnitude within such a short time? This is not preparation; it is an ambush,” the statement said.

It added: “A mock exercise designed to test the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) ahead of the 2027 General Elections cannot be credible if critical stakeholders are effectively excluded by an unreasonable timeline.”

The Council demanded a postponement to allow parties to nominate and prepare agents.

On electronic transmission of results, the ADC-PCC rejected INEC’s position that it would not upload results from the Ward, Local Government and State collation levels to its Result Viewing Portal (IReV) in 2027.

The Council was reacting to comments credited to INEC’s Director of Information and Communication Technology, Lawrence Bayode, that the Commission had neither developed nor tested the system for uploading results from those levels.

“Nigerians fought for and demanded real-time electronic transmission of election results precisely to eliminate the manipulation that often occurs between the Polling Unit and subsequent collation levels,” the ADC-PCC said.

ALSO READ: NTCA raises alarm over 42 tobacco industry interference incidents in Nigeria

It said former INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, had assured Nigerians before leaving office that the uploading of results from the Ward, Local Government and State levels to IReV would be considered, and that the current Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN, had also assured that transparency would be strengthened.

“If Form EC8A, the Polling Unit result, can be captured and uploaded to IReV, there is no convincing reason why the corresponding results at subsequent collation levels cannot also be made publicly accessible,” the Council said.

The ADC-PCC said INEC’s position could undermine credibility and urged the Commission to act independently.

“INEC is not an extension of the ruling party. It is an independent electoral umpire, and it must act like one,” the statement said, warning against any policy that could confer advantage on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).