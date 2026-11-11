ADC, NDC, others can’t defeat APC in Borno, says chairman

Borno State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bello Ayuba, has dismissed the chances of opposition parties, including the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), of defeating the ruling party in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking in Maiduguri on Wednesday during a press briefing on the party’s preparations for the forthcoming elections, Ayuba said the APC was confident of victory and had no reason to fear any opposition party in the state.

He dismissed fears that the party’s primaries would cause internal divisions and weaken its chances in the forthcoming elections, saying the APC had emerged stronger and more united than before.

According to him, contrary to expectations that the party would experience disunity after the primaries, its members had remained united.

He urged party members to sustain the unity and work together towards securing victory in the 2027 general elections.

On the political environment in the state, Ayuba denied allegations that the ruling party was preventing opposition parties from displaying their flags and campaign billboards.

He insisted that no one had stopped the opposition parties from displaying their symbols, adding that the APC had no reason to restrict their political activities.

The chairman also commended the large turnout of supporters during the state and ward-level campaign flag-offs, describing it as evidence of the people’s commitment to the APC and the re-election of President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima.

He announced that the party would commence ward-to-ward campaigns to strengthen its grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Ayuba urged party leaders, supporters, clubs and associations to sustain their support and commitment towards ensuring the party’s victory at all levels in the state.

He also commended Governor Babagana Zulum for his infrastructural development efforts, claiming that his administration had extended development projects to different parts of Borno State.

On federal infrastructure, the APC chairman said President Tinubu had ordered the reconstruction of the Ngamboru-Ngala road linking Nigeria with Cameroon, as well as the Gombe-Biu road.

He described the projects as significant achievements of the Tinubu administration, saying they would further strengthen the APC’s electoral prospects in Borno.