ADC moves to take over Imo, begins membership drive

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), Imo State has bowed to take over Imo State in the 2027 elections.

The party in order to achieve it’s target has set up mechanism to admit individuals from other political parties who share its values and vision

The chairman of ADC in Imo State, Prof.James Okoroma stated this in a statement made available to newsmen, in Owerri on Tuesday.

Prof. Okoroma highlighted that the party is committed to good governance and promises to run an all-inclusive administration.

He said: “ADC welcomes individuals who share its values of progress, development, discipline, integrity, and honesty. ADC marks a new beginning, ending politics driven by corruption and deceit.”

He extended hand of fellowship to politicians to join the ADC, while assuring a level playing groud.

The 2023 governorship candidate of the party called citizenry to support and enrol with the party, assuring good governance as a reward for loyalty and consistency.

He explained that ADC’s consolidated agenda is tailored towards attracting like-minded persons and build strong and viable visibility across the geo political zones.

