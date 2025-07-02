ADC leadership resigns, hands over to David Mark, Aregbesola as coalition kicks off

National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ralph Nwosu and the party’s National Secretary, Saheed Abdullahi, formally resigned as members of the opposition’s party National Working Committee on Wednesday.

The two handed over their positions to former Senate President David Mark and former Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola, who will serve as Interim National Chairman and Interim National Secretary, respectively.

Both David Mark and Aregbesola will however work with other members of the ADC NWC.

Nwosu in his speech entitled, “Beyond Politics and Power,” revealed that the ADC accepted to accommodate members of the National Opposition Coalition Group after 12 NWC Meetings. He equally revealed that the discussions between his leadership and the Coalition lasted for over 18 months.

The immediate past National Chairman of the ADC dismissed claims by one Dr Isa Matara, National Publicity Secretary, who alleged in a statement on Wednesday that the entire NWC members and National Executive Committee, (NEC) were not taken along before the deal with the Coalition was sealed.

Nwosu dismissed the claim as unfounded turning to members of his team.

Nwosu declared that the decision for a rejig came from all NWC members and secured the endorsement of NEC.

He said: “I got the commitment of almost all the men on this table and they are all decent men.

“We agreed to bury our differences and our positions for the sake of Nigeria.

“The endorsement that we got was for Senator David Mark as Interim National Chairman of ADC.

“We decided to resign so that they can paddle the canoe that will take us to the Villa.

“We want to ensure a credible leadership that will restore the pride of our people.

“In securing the approval of Rauf Aregbesola as National secretary we considered his service record and pedigree.”

“Look at David Mark and Aregbesola, you will know that it isn’t about self but a new beginning. Nigerians are yearning for a coalition.”

He assured the new Interim National Chairman and Secretary that other members of the ADC NWC would be willing to work with them.

“I want to assure you that working with our Board of Trustees Chairman, and other ADC NWC members and Board which you will meet, you will have nothing to fear. I will be working from the bare floor but I will always be there.”

Senator David Mark in his inaugural speech as Interim National Chairman, bemoaned the state of the nation under the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.

He said: “Let it be known to all, that this coalition of national political opposition groups goes beyond gaining political power. It is a concerted effort to rebuild the crumbling pillars of Nigeria’s democracy.

“Today marks the beginning of what we believe would be a long, difficult and tedious journey. However, it is a journey that we are prepared to undertake, united in our collective belief that no price or sacrifice is too high in the service of our fatherland.

“It is on record that within two years of the current administration coming to power, it has hijacked all democratic institutions, and sent our country on a creeping descent into total civilian dictatorship. The blatant destabilisation and infiltration of all major opposition political parties is aimed at achieving only one objective, to enhance total state capture and leave Nigerians with no alternative or options in 2027. This coalition is to prevent our country’s descent into a one-party state.

“We have never seen a government so much at home with corruption, a government that disdains accountability in all ramifications. A government more concerned with the next election rather than the survival of the ordinary Nigerians. A government so totally consumed with politicking that governance is abandoned, while the majority of our people wallow in hunger and poverty.

“We have never seen this level of insecurity across the length and breadth of our nation. Bandits and kidnappers kill Nigerians at will and on daily basis. Yet, this ongoing tragedy has not moved the government to any action that would stop these mindless killings and stem the tide of needless bloodshed. Indeed, the Nigerian people deserve a government that protects them and make them feel safe in their own homes.”

The former Senate President also chided the 10th National Assembly which he dismissed as an appendage of the Executive arm.

“Equally disturbing, is the total emasculation of the legislative institution. Never in our history, have we witnessed a National Assembly where legislators, the trustees of the very bastion of our democracy, saddled with the sacred duty to protect Nigerians from misuse of executive power, are reduced to cheerleaders and praise singers of the President, head of the executive arm.

“Without doubt, the transformation of Nigeria’s National Assembly to a mere appendage of presidential authority is a dangerous conspiracy against the Nigerian people. It is the reason why the government is able to get away with various whimsical, unconstitutional policies and actions or inactions that have reduced more Nigerians to abject poverty and widened the boundaries of insecurity and fear.”

He maintained that the Coalition to dislodge the All Progressives Congress-led federal government was not about power grabbing but to save democracy and Nigerians at the receiving end of a party which he submitted has placed politics above governance.

Those who attended the event cut across the major opposition parties including the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The list included former Vice President and People’s Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar; Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his running mate, Senator Datti Ahmed; former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

From the APC were former Minister of Transportation and presidential aspirant, Rotimi Amaechi; former Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, (SAN) and former National Chairman of the APC, Odigie Oyegun and Professor Oserheimen Osunbor amongst others.

