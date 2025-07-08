ADC leaders not motivated by personal ambition but desire to rescue Nigeria — Dalung

Former Minister of Sport and Youth Development and member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr Solomon Dalung has clarified that none of the leaders of the party is motivated by personal ambition to become president.

Instead, he said they are motivated by a desire to rescue the country from what he perceived as the bad leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

The former minister, who claimed that Nigerians are fed up with the APC’s leadership style at the centre, coupled with economic hardship and insecurity, prompted Nigerians to seek alternatives, which, he said, they have found in the ADC

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune in Jos on Monday, Dalung said no ADC stalwarts has declared his intention to run for the presidency in 2027, adding that while many of the stalwarts are eminently qualified, they are responsible citizens who would not want to violate the electoral guidelines

He said: “To the best of my knowledge, none of them has declared presidential ambition. If they declare, they are supposed to hold a press conference to inform Nigeria that they intend to run for the highest office in the country, but this has not happened.

«Even if they have done that, it is belated. In the past two years, Tinubu has been campaigning. In his one year in office, he launched billboards for 2027. In the second year he introduced the gale of defection, he has been converting most of his functions to rallies. The president has been campaigning, and the opposition has just started, so the opposition should be commended. Those declaring now are patriots of this country; the government has distracted itself.”

Dalung explained that the ambition of the ADC members to govern the country in 2027 is borne out of patriotism and desire to give Nigeria the best leadership that would promote unity and address the malfunctioning economic policy of the present administration.

According to him, the ambition to transform and make the country great cannot be a bad ambition because a bad ambition is when it is for a selfish or personal interest.

Dalung frowned at the impression that some of the leaders of the ADC simply want to recycle themselves back to power, as they are eminent Nigerians who have shown deep concern for the deteriorating state of affairs and are determined to rescue the country back to reckoning.

“They are patriotic Nigerians; they have never been president; they might have been governor, and if you want to judge them, you go to their state and check what they have done while in office. Some of them have performed wonderfully in their states. You cannot say they should not be president because they had been governor before. I think we should judge their performance with their scorecards.”

The former minister assured that ADC will give Nigeria a presidential candidate who would meet their expectations and their sentiments and be a good match to fight and wrestle power from the APC.

«So we are not bothered about the APC propaganda machinery; they are standing on the pedestal of their monumental failure to accuse those who have modest achievements to present to the people.