Ahead of the the November 11 Governorship election in Imo State, the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Prof. James Okoroma, has formerly flagged off his campaign amidst jubilations and funfair from supporters.

Addressing mammoth crowd mainly supporters from the 27 LGAs in Imo State at the popular Ahiara junction in Ahiazu Mbaise LGA of Imo State weekend, Okoroma said that he is prepared and ready to lead the people of the state to make change for drastic development of the state if given power comes November 11th.

Prof Okoroma regretted that since the late Samuel Mbakwe of the blessed memory, as the former governor, the state has remained asleep without anything moving for the good of the state.

The party standard-bearer vowed to chart a new course and give new directions to the state that will build a new economy and tackle unemployment for the teaming populace.

Prof. Okoroma assured that his government would work assiduously to bring back standard in education as was done by the colonial masters to ensure the children of the state are adequately given the best education.

He condemned what he described as neglect in the renovation of primary schools in the state by the government in power since 2020, adding that failure to do this has resulted in children sitting on the floor during teaching and learning.

The party candidate advised the electorate not to reject any money from the candidate since it is money for all, while he urged them to cast their votes to a serious-minded and credible candidate like himself that has the experience and capacity to turn around the state if voted as the next governor of the state.

Speaking earlier, the ADC party state Chairman, Mr. Okay Nwosu, said that since after Late Sam Mbakwe as governor, Imo State has not had a good candidate with a large heart to govern the state and believer the mandate bestowed upon him.

Nwosu, represented by the state Secretary Hon. Charlie Okoro, advised the people of Owerri zone angling to produce the next governor of the state to come out en-mass and give solid support to Prof. James Okoroma to enable him win the November 11 governorship election.

