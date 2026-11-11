ADC faults Tinubu, APC’s 2027 manifesto, says it recycles unfulfilled 2023 promises

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has described the newly released 2027 manifesto of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a repackaging of promises made in 2023, many of which it said remain unfulfilled.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, on November 11, 2026, the ADC said the document reads like the manifesto of a new political party seeking power for the first time, rather than one that has governed Nigeria since 2015.

“The fundamental question Nigerians must ask is simple: Why is a government campaigning on promises it should already have fulfilled? President Tinubu has been in office since May 2023. The APC has controlled the Federal Government for nearly twelve years. Yet, reading this manifesto, one would think they are only now discovering the problems they were elected to solve,” the party said.

The ADC cited several examples, noting that in 2023 President Tinubu promised health insurance for 40 per cent of Nigerians within two years, but today barely one in ten is covered, and the same target has been moved to 2031. It added that he promised one million ICT jobs within 24 months, but government figures indicate only about 15,000 jobs and opportunity pathways.

“In 2023, the APC described electricity supply of 4,500 megawatts as a crisis. Its new manifesto acknowledges average generation of just 4,022 megawatts. How does a government campaign to solve a crisis it has made worse?” it queried.

The party said it was astonishing that President Tinubu now promises a programme for his first 100 days after re-election, including measures he already has executive powers to implement.

“What exactly is stopping him from acting today? What stopped him from acting in 2023 when he came into office?” it asked.

The ADC said Nigerians should not have to re-elect a President to get him to do the job they elected him to do four years earlier, alleging that poverty has risen to 63 per cent, the N70,000 minimum wage has lost more than a quarter of its purchasing power, and millions of families can no longer afford basic necessities.

“A manifesto is a promise of what a party will do. A record is evidence of what it has done. After eleven years, the APC cannot keep presenting promises as a substitute for performance,” it said.

The party demanded that President Tinubu account for every major promise made in 2023 before presenting another manifesto in 2027.

“He must tell Nigerians, clearly and publicly, what he promised, what he delivered, what he failed to deliver, and why. He cannot simply shift the deadlines he missed, recycle the promises he broke, and expect Nigerians to reward him with another four years. The President must understand that 2027 is first a referendum on his record since 2023, not an opportunity to pretend that his presidency is just about to begin. Nigeria needs a change of government, not another change of slogans,” the statement added.