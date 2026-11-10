ADC faults INEC’s silence on alleged AK-47 threat after condemning ‘rig and die’ slogan

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has questioned what it described as inconsistency in the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) response to threats of electoral violence, following its condemnation of the “rig and die” slogan ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party referred to remarks attributed to the Edo State APC Chairman, Jarrett Tenebe, threatening the use of AK-47 rifles against those who refuse to vote for President Bola Tinubu.

The party asked why INEC condemned the “rig and die” slogan but has remained silent on the alleged threat.

“Why has INEC found its voice to condemn ‘rig and die’ but remained conspicuously silent on the threat by an APC chairman to use AK-47 rifles against opposition voters?

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“If INEC is concerned about the language of those warning against electoral rigging, should it not be even more concerned when a political party official threatens voters with AK-47 rifles? Has INEC referred the matter to security agencies? If not, why not?” the statement queried.

The ADC said INEC’s intervention regarding the slogan is appropriate, but it warned that the Commission must not give the impression that it is only concerned when the ruling party is on the receiving end.

The party stated that it rejects electoral violence in all forms.

“However, INEC cannot demand peaceful elections without demonstrating equal concern for those threatened with violence. Its responsibility is not merely to condemn inflammatory language, but to demand an environment that permits every Nigerian to vote freely,” it added.