ADC demands forensic audit of voters’ register

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has demanded an independent forensic audit of the national voters’ register following revelations that the document contains artificial intelligence (AI)-generated photographs and fictitious entries.

The party also accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of deliberately sabotaging its own processes ahead of the 2027 general elections, warning that recurring administrative failures undermine its institutional credibility and fuel suspicions of a plot to postpone the polls.

Reacting on Friday through its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC stated that despite the Federal Government’s denials regarding plans to shift election dates, recent admissions by INEC provide serious cause for concern.

The party described as alarming INEC’s acknowledgment that some of its own registration officers were responsible for introducing irregularities into the register.

“If INEC knows that its own officials compromised the voters’ register with AI-generated photographs, why has nobody been arrested? Why have these individuals not been handed over for prosecution? What exactly is INEC waiting for?” the party asked.

The ADC also condemned INEC’s failure to publish the preliminary voters’ register online within the statutory timeframe stipulated under Section 19(1) of the Electoral Act, 2026, which mandates that the register be made available for public scrutiny not later than 90 days before the general election.

The party pointed out that Section 19(5) of the Act criminalises failure by any electoral official to comply with the publication requirement, making it an offence punishable by a fine, imprisonment, or both.

“We are beginning to wonder whether INEC is intentionally trying to make itself incompetent. Because how else do you explain an electoral umpire that had at least three years to prepare for elections, but is suddenly unable or unwilling to produce a credible voters’ register in accordance with the strict requirements of the law? At what point should we stop seeing these repeated failures by INEC as sheer incompetence and start to view them as deliberate acts of sabotage?” the statement read.

The party cautioned that the commission’s posture raises legitimate doubts about its willingness to comply with other mandatory statutory provisions on election day.

“If INEC can disregard the Electoral Act today, what assurance do Nigerians have that it will obey the law on election day? What stops INEC from waking up on election morning to announce that it will not use BVAS, or that it will not use serialised ballot papers, or that it has decided to disregard some other mandatory safeguard? An electoral umpire that regards compliance with the law guiding the publication of voter registers as discretionary cannot be trusted to enforce the same law when the stakes are higher,” it added.

The ADC demanded a comprehensive, independent forensic audit of the voters’ register, the immediate identification and prosecution of officials implicated in the compromise, and a full public explanation regarding the delayed compliance with Section 19 of the Electoral Act.

“The 2027 elections cannot be left to the discretion of an electoral umpire that appears increasingly comfortable with breaking its own rules. INEC must understand that compliance with the Electoral Act is not optional. Nigerians deserve credible elections, not a succession of excuses designed to prepare them for a predetermined outcome,” the party declared.

On Wednesday, INEC clarified that the Preliminary Register of Voters published on its website was not the final certified register.

The clarification came against the backdrop of widespread public outrage and social media revelations highlighting suspected AI-generated photographs in the register.

In an official statement, the Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), National Commissioner Mohammed Kudu Haruna, explained that the preliminary register remains subject to scrutiny, verification, and correction prior to final certification.

“It is important to emphasise that the preliminary register is not the final certified register,” Haruna stated.

He noted that the Display, Claims, and Objections exercise was specifically designed to facilitate public scrutiny, flag inaccuracies, and allow corrections before final certification.

Haruna added that the document published online on October 26 is the identical preliminary register displayed physically at Registration Areas nationwide from October 9 to 15, 2026.

According to the commission, several questionable registration records were identified and flagged for further review during the physical display exercise, prompting the commencement of corrective procedures.

Haruna clarified that the online publication represents the original preliminary database and does not reflect ongoing data-cleanup operations.

He disclosed that the commission is investigating the circumstances surrounding the suspicious photographs, including possible technical vulnerabilities or procedural lapses, and will take decisive disciplinary and corrective action based on verified findings.

Commending the public and stakeholders who flagged the discrepancies, Haruna remarked that public vigilance remains crucial to bolstering the accuracy and credibility of the register.

“The commission remains committed to completing the necessary verification, adjudication, and data-cleanup processes ahead of the scheduled certification of the final Register of Voters on December 15, 2026,” the statement concluded.

He assured that verified irregularities will be expunged and that further updates will be provided as the nationwide review progresses.