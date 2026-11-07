ADC crisis: Opposition politicians hijack parties, abandon them after electoral defeats – TMS

The Tinubu Must Stay (TMS) Movement has accused opposition politicians of turning Nigeria’s political parties into personal vehicles for presidential ambitions, alleging that they routinely take over existing party structures, sideline founding members, and abandon the platforms when their electoral calculations fail.

The movement said the leadership crisis rocking the African Democratic Congress (ADC) was another manifestation of a recurring pattern in opposition politics, where influential politicians move from one party to another in search of platforms to pursue their presidential ambitions rather than build sustainable political institutions.

The Director-General of TMS, Marcel Ngogbehei, reacting to the November 5 Federal High Court judgment on the ADC leadership crisis, said Nigeria must move away from a political culture in which established parties are taken over by powerful politicians while their original members are left struggling for control of the organisations they helped establish.

The movement cited former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar’s involvement in the ADC coalition and former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi’s political journey as examples of what it described as the instability and opportunism characterising opposition politics.

Ngogbehei argued that Atiku and other opposition figures effectively displaced the ADC’s original leadership and founding structures when they adopted the party as their preferred platform for challenging President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

The development, according to TMS, raises questions about the commitment of opposition politicians to strengthening democratic institutions, particularly when they repeatedly seek refuge in existing parties instead of building organisations around shared ideologies and long-term programmes.

The movement also recalled Obi’s emergence on the Labour Party platform ahead of the 2023 general election, arguing that his political influence transformed the party’s fortunes but left its original structures embroiled in prolonged leadership disputes.

Obi eventually left the Labour Party in December 2025 for the ADC and subsequently moved to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in May 2026, following disagreements within the opposition coalition.

TMS argued that such movements reinforce the perception that some opposition politicians regard political parties primarily as electoral vehicles, which can be abandoned when internal disagreements or electoral setbacks make them inconvenient.

The movement maintained that the ADC crisis was particularly instructive, given that the party was adopted by opposition heavyweights seeking to challenge the APC, only to become engulfed in leadership disputes and litigation over the legitimacy of its leadership structure.

The Federal High Court judgment of November 5 invalidated the David Mark-led leadership structure and Atiku’s presidential nomination, following a legal challenge by former ADC Deputy National Chairman Nafiu Bala Gombe. The ADC has indicated its intention to appeal the ruling.

In contrast, TMS praised President Tinubu’s political experience and what it described as his commitment to building enduring political structures, recalling his role in the development of the Alliance for Democracy, Action Congress, Action Congress of Nigeria, and ultimately the formation of the APC.

It argued that Tinubu’s political journey demonstrated the importance of building alliances, sustaining party structures, and investing in political institutions beyond individual electoral contests.

The movement said Nigeria needed political leaders who would strengthen democratic institutions rather than exploit existing party platforms for personal ambitions.

Ngogbehei urged Nigerians to look beyond opposition rhetoric and examine the consistency, organisational capacity, and institutional commitment of those seeking their mandate in 2027.

According to TMS, the future of Nigeria’s democracy depends not merely on the number of political parties or the prominence of their presidential candidates, but on the ability of those parties to maintain internal democracy, respect their founding structures, and survive beyond individual political ambitions.