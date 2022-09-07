ADC crisis deepens, suspends FCT chairman, 15 others

Five days after the suspension of its presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikuwu from the Action Democratic Party(ADP), the party’s National Working Committee(NWC) has again suspended its Chairman at the Federal Capital Territory, Clement Ehigiator and fifteen other state chairmen.

It also announced Dr Mani Ibrahim Ahmed, the 2015 Presidential candidate and 2023 Presidential aspirant of ADC, as the new Board of Trustees (BOT) Chairman of the party.

This was made known in a communique signed by the National Chairman Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu and National Secretary Alhaji Said Baba Abdullahi, at the emergency meeting of the ADC NWC meeting held in Abuja.

It further revealed the removal of a former National Vice Chairman, North East of the party, Alhaji Ibrahim Manzo.

It stated that the affected state chairmen were suspended for anti-party activities aimed at creating disaffection in the opposition party.

“That due to the anti-party activities, act(s), conducts and utterances aimed to bring the party into disrepute, attempts to destabilize our great party and undue negative publicity, and various other activities in contravention of Article 15 of our party constitution, the state chairmen are hereby suspended from the party.”

The affected chieftains are chairmen in Edo, Gombe, Rivers, Bayelsa, Benue, Ekiti, Jigawa, Kaduna, Delta, Niger, Nasarawa, Plateau, Kebbi, Sokoto, Borno states and the Federal Capital Territory(FCT).

The resolutions read in part: “Their replacements in their various states will be announced in due course.

It further stated that” Don Norman, a former Abia state chairman is hereby expelled from the party. All Wards, LGAs and state executives are urged to continue structuring the party at the grassroots for campaign take-off.

“We encourage all candidates not to be distracted by the rather unfortunate activities of the agents trying to distract the party but focus on the planning, contact and mobilization and structuring of their electioneering campaign.

“That all National Assembly (Senate and House of Representatives) candidates are invited to the party headquarters for the collection of their certificates of return on Monday, 12th September 2022.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE