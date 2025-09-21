ADC crisis deepens as Sokoto exco rejects Bello Isiyaku as chairman

The leadership crisis rocking the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Sokoto has deepened as the state executive committee on Sunday rejected the purported return of Bello Isiyaku as chairman, insisting that Hon. Umar Muhammad Faruk remains the authentic leader of the party in the state.

Addressing journalists at the NUJ Press Centre in Sokoto, the party’s State Secretary, Yusuf Abdulkadir Alkali, declared that Isiyaku was suspended before the 2023 general elections following internal disputes that trailed his governorship ambition under the ADC platform.

Alkali explained that the party’s national leadership, under Ralph Nwosu, officially ratified Faruk’s chairmanship during its national convention in Zaria in September 2022, making any claim by Isiyaku invalid.

“At our last meeting attended by 25 exco members, 18 voted to reaffirm Hon. Umar Muhammad Faruk as chairman. The attempt to smuggle Bello Isiyaku back into our structure is unconstitutional and unacceptable,” Alkali said.

He accused some party elders of fueling division within the party but stressed that the Sokoto chapter remains loyal to Faruk and the national leadership.

“The state exco has unanimously resolved to reject Bello Isiyaku’s claim and reaffirm our loyalty to Hon. Umar Muhammad Faruk,” he concluded.