The African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council (ADC-PCC) has condemned attacks on the leadership and members of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Edo and Delta States.

The Council described the incidents as a threat to democracy, noting reports that more than four people lost their lives.

It said no Nigerian should be subjected to violence or intimidation for exercising their constitutional rights to freedom of association and political choice.

The ADC-PCC expressed concern over what it described as an escalation of political intolerance against opposition parties.

“We strongly condemn these senseless killings and extend our deepest condolences to the leadership and members of the NDC, as well as the families of the victims,” it said in a statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, Director of Media and Publicity, ADC Presidential Campaign Council.

The Council noted that the attacks on the NDC were not isolated, recalling previous attacks on ADC members in Kaduna, Kebbi, Sokoto and other parts of the country.

It said the pattern of violence against opposition parties pointed to an atmosphere of intimidation that should be addressed.

“These attacks did not begin today. Our party, the ADC, has also experienced acts of violence and intimidation against its members in different parts of the country,” it said, adding that “An attack on one opposition party is an attack on all opposition parties.”

The Council said political disagreements should not lead to violence, noting that peaceful dissent is a constitutional right.

It called on the Nigeria Police Force and relevant security agencies to investigate the incidents and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

It also appealed to Nigerians, democratic institutions and the international community to speak out against political violence.

The Council said the 2027 general election should be decided by the free will of the electorate.