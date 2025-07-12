ADC coalition, old order disconnected from Nigerians’ aspirations — UNYF

The Unified Nigeria Youth Forum (UNYF) has described the recently announced coalition of political heavyweights under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a gathering of the old order, lacking true vision to reposition Nigeria.

It dismissed the move as a platform for recycled leaders with entrenched interests, disconnected from the real aspirations of Nigerians.

The Forum, in a statement signed by its National President, Comrade Toriah Olajide Filani, and made available to Tribune Online in Abuja today, asserted that the gathering—featuring former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, ex-governors Nasir el-Rufai, Rotimi Amaechi, Aminu Tambuwal, and former Senate President David Mark—is a “coalition of people with vested interest” and “generals without roots” who have contributed immensely to the political and socio-economic decline of the country since 1999.

“The same people that sat and formed a coalition under ADC are among those who ruined Nigeria from 1999 till date. Some of them were even active players in legitimising military regimes. They are not the change Nigeria needs,” the statement read in part.

It added that, “This so-called coalition should be seen for what it is; an elite bargaining table, not a people-oriented movement.”

According to the group, the ADC-led alliance lacks ideological clarity, integrity, and the vision necessary to reposition Nigeria. It maintained that rather than being a platform for national rebirth, the coalition is a strategic retreat by displaced powerbrokers desperate to reclaim lost influence.

UNYF, which identifies itself as the umbrella body of Nigerian youth working in synergy with civil society organisations, student unions, and ethnic nationality groups, announced plans to unveil a new political platform in September.

“We have been on the ground, building bridges and mobilising a robust national platform that reflects the true aspirations of Nigerians. This is not a coalition of recycled politicians. This is a coalition of purpose; a principled, purposeful, people-oriented coalition driven by values and not personal ambition. We won’t be naming it yet, but Nigerians should watch out,” the group stated.

Comrade Filani revealed that the youth-led coalition would be formally launched in Kaduna by mid-September through an assembly of visionary young leaders and progressive stakeholders from across the six geopolitical zones, adding that party documentation had already been submitted to the relevant authorities.

He stated that, unlike the elitist ADC arrangement, the proposed movement would be rooted in values of transparency, justice, and national renewal, while deliberately excluding individuals whose political records were defined by self-interest and systemic failure.

“We reject the ADC coalition and everything it stands for. It is not the answer to Nigeria’s search for national rebirth. We urge Nigerians to disregard it. The real coalition is coming, and it is founded on truth, transparency, prosperity and generational renewal,” the group declared.

Comrade Filani added that the forthcoming platform would reflect the urgency and resolve of Nigeria’s younger generation to take responsibility for the country’s future.

“Our generation will not be given to excuses because we are responsible. We will firstly unite Nigeria from the North to the South and the East to the West. Only when we are united can genuine prosperity come,” he asserted.

Quoting former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, Filani concluded: “Success is moving from one failure to another without losing enthusiasm. We have the capability and capacity to revive, reshape, reform, remake, rework, rebrand and remould Nigeria.”

He further noted that the youth-driven initiative has engaged in consistent consultations with student associations, traditional institutions, professional groups, faith-based organisations, and regional youth bodies, all united under a shared vision of a new Nigeria built on equity, innovation, and integrity.

