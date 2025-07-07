ADC coalition ‘lacks political weight’ — Youth groups

Two youth groups, the South-South Youth Amalgamation (SSYA) and the Akoko Youth Intellectual Movement (AYIM), have issued separate statements expressing strong reservations and outright dismissal of the newly adopted political coalition.

This coalition includes the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and prominent political figures such as former Senate President David Mark and former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola which according to the groups lack political weight.

The coalition reportedly aims to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

The South-South Youth Amalgamation, through its Chairman John Alber Carlkson, acknowledged the democratic right to form alliances but questioned the motives and viability of this particular coalition.

“At the heart of this new alliance lies an inordinate ambition that appears to prioritise personal gain over the collective good of the Nigerian populace,” Carlkson stated.

He asserted that the ADC coalition lacks political weight “the necessary capacity to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the upcoming 2027 elections.”

The SSYA emphasised that Nigeria’s political trajectory is shaped by the will of the people and a tradition reflecting the country’s federal character, particularly the principle of power rotation.

“The principle that has long guided the pendulum of power in Nigeria is clear: after eight years of leadership from the North, the mantle of governance returns to the South. This cycle is not merely a matter of tradition; it reflects the democratic will of the Nigerian electorate,” Carlkson said, firmly believing the ADC coalition “cannot alter this established order.”

The group further criticised the coalition leaders, suggesting their past track records raise questions about their ability to effect meaningful change.

They expressed concern that “the same destructive attitudes that led to their erstwhile parties’ decline are now being imported into the ADC,” claiming their arrival is marked by “brash assertion of their importance” rather than humility.

The SSYA specifically cited past political missteps by figures like Atiku Abubakar, David Mark, Abubakar Malami, Nasir El-Rufai, Peter Obi, Sule Lamido, Rauf Aregbesola, and Rotimi Amaechi, arguing that many “had failed to deliver credible developmental milestones during their tenures.”

They challenged, “Who will follow these individuals into the future?” asserting that the Nigerian electorate is increasingly discerning and seeks leaders with “integrity, vision, and a genuine commitment to national progress.”

The SSYA urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and critically evaluate the motivations behind the coalition, cautioning against “superficial alliances that lack substantive merit.” They concluded by affirming their belief that “the ADC coalition, as currently constituted, is not a viable alternative to the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.”

Separately, the Akoko Youth Intellectual Movement (AYIM) in Ondo State echoed similar sentiments, dismissing the new coalition as a “futile and ill-conceived venture.”

Speaking at a press conference, the Coordinator of AYIM, Temitayo Ayejuyo, maintained that the coalition forces “will not pose a threat to Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027, saying efforts to wrest power from him are bound to fail.”

“Honestly, this coalition being formed against President Bola Tinubu is bound to fail. The truth is, most of the politicians involved in it don’t carry much political weight,” Ayejuyo stated.

He added, “They make a lot of noise, but when it comes down to real influence and connection with the people, they fall short. Nigerians are smart, they know who truly has their interest at heart, and that’s why President Tinubu still enjoys strong support across the country.”

Ayejuyo expressed confidence in President Tinubu’s re-election, asserting that “He has laid a solid foundation and continues to push forward with important reforms… His track record and the trust people have in him will speak louder than any opposition noise.”

The AYIM also used the platform to commend Senator Jide Ipinsagba, the lawmaker representing Ondo North Senatorial District, endorsing him for a second term. Ayejuyo highlighted the Senator’s commitment to community development through various initiatives, including free medical outreaches to over 6,000 residents, educational support for 1,000 students, fertiliser distribution to farmers, and relief materials to rainstorm victims and communities.

He also praised Ipinsagba’s leadership as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Procurement, where he prioritizes efficiency and transparency, and his recent achievement in establishing the University of Information Technology in Ikare Akoko.

