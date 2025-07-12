ADC Coalition: Come back, let’s work together – Olabode George begs Obi, others

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olabode George, has called on Peter Obi and other leaders who joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition to return to the PDP.

Olabode George, during a recent interview with Arise TV, expressed surprise at Obi’s involvement with the coalition, questioning what Obi is doing in the ADC.

“We were in crisis for quite a while because of the issue of who will sign for INEC but we’ve been able to resolve that.

“You see the situation in Nigeria now, those who are jumping ship, I wish them the best of luck, but people that matter are the electorate. The voice of the people is the voice of God. I have no qualms in my mind about PDP not being able to do it,” he opined.

George emphasised that the PDP is a strong platform that has weathered storms and can never go under, urging leaders to return and work together to defeat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

“Those people who are there [in the ADC], they benefited from this party. Do you disown your father’s house? What are you looking for if not for personal reasons? Self-centredness, selfishness… And when I saw Obi there, I was wondering what he was doing there,” he said.

“Which of them had not been part of PDP? I wish them well but I’m advising them, come back let’s work together. You want to kick Bola out in 2027 and you want to divide the house,” George added.

He stressed that the PDP’s strength lies in its unity and grassroots support.

George’s plea comes amid reports that several opposition figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President David Mark, and other notable politicians, have joined the ADC coalition to challenge President Bola Tinubu’s administration in 2027.