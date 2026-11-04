ADC cites US midterms, urges Nigerians to use votes to punish APC in 2027

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called on Nigerians to draw lessons from Tuesday’s midterm elections in the United States, where American voters delivered a political rebuke to the ruling Republican Party over its unpopular economic policies.

Reacting on Wednesday through its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC said the outcome demonstrated that the greatest power in any democracy belongs not to the president or ruling party but to ordinary citizens armed with their votes.

“Americans have shown that when politicians become arrogant, when policies punish ordinary people, and when those in power mistake popularity for a permanent licence to govern, the ballot box remains the ultimate instrument of accountability,” the ADC said.

“American voters understand something Nigerians must also learn: elections are about the welfare of citizens, not sentiments, political loyalties or personality cults. No leader is bigger than the people, and no political party is entitled to power forever,” it added.

The ADC noted that Nigerians had endured years of economic hardship, worsening insecurity and disappearing opportunities under the Tinubu-led APC government, yet they were being asked to reward the same party with another mandate.

“We cannot continue to complain about the cost of living while voting for a president who has made life unaffordable. We cannot demand security while rewarding failure. We cannot earnestly yearn for change while sustaining the very political system responsible for our collective impoverishment,” the party said.

“History beckons in 2027. Our voters’ cards must become instruments of change, not souvenirs of citizenship. Nigerians must turn out massively and vote for their own interests,” it stated.

The ADC said it and its candidates were offering Nigerians a clear alternative: “Make Nigeria Affordable Again. Make Nigeria Safe Again. Give Nigerians Jobs Again.”

“If Americans can use their votes to demand better, Nigerians can do the same. In 2027, let our votes speak louder than APC-induced suffering,” the party said.