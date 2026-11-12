ADC candidates will participate in 2027 elections — Taofeek Adegoke

The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Oyo State, Hon. Taofeek Adegoke, has dismissed speculation that the recent court ruling concerning the party’s national leadership could lead to the disqualification of its candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Adegoke said all ADC candidates, from the presidential candidate to those contesting seats in the National and State Assemblies, would participate in the 2027 elections.

He gave the assurance while reacting to concerns that the ruling by a Federal High Court in Abuja, which affected the leadership led by Senator David Mark, could jeopardise the candidacies of party members across the country.

The ADC governorship candidate explained that the party’s leadership had already taken legal steps to challenge the judgement and prevent its enforcement.

According to him, the party had submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) a notice of appeal and an application for a stay of execution of the judgement delivered by Justice Peter Lifu.

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“The party leadership has submitted a notice of appeal and stay of execution of Justice Peter Lifu’s judgement to INEC,” Adegoke said.

He maintained that the development would not distract the party or its candidates from their preparations for the 2027 general elections.

“So, we are not distracted by all this shenanigans,” he added.

Adegoke’s remarks come amid growing concerns within the ADC over the implications of the court ruling for the party’s leadership structure and the eligibility of its candidates in the forthcoming elections.