ADC begins grassroots mobilisation in Sokoto

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has commenced the establishment of its grassroots mobilisation structure in Sokoto State, marking a significant step in its mission to deepen civic engagement and drive inclusive political participation across Nigeria.

As part of the initiative, the party has appointed Mainasara Umar as the State Coordinator to lead the activities of the coalition network in Sokoto. The appointment was formally announced through a letter signed by the National Coordinator of the coalition, Engr. Mohammed Shuaibu, and made available to journalists in Sokoto on Sunday.

According to Shuaibu, Umar was chosen based on his proven record of leadership, dedication, and consistent advocacy for policies aimed at building a Nigeria that works for everyone.

“This appointment, which takes immediate effect, is part of our broader plan to establish a grassroots platform that will inform and educate citizens on the real objectives of our coalition. We are not endorsing any particular candidate; our focus is solely on promoting the ADC’s vision for a credible, transparent, and people-centred leadership,” Shuaibu said.

To support the new coordinator, the coalition also announced the appointments of Hon. Abbah Abubakar and Mr. Muhammad Bimasa as State Secretary. Together, the trio is expected to set up local government and ward-level leadership structures across the state.

Shuaibu congratulated the appointees and charged them to engage all stakeholders and the wider public in the pursuit of national development goals.

In his acceptance speech, Mainasara Umar thanked the party for the confidence reposed in him and called on residents of Sokoto to embrace the coalition’s mission.

“This is not just about forming another political group,” Umar stated. “It’s about building a coalition of conscience—one that is committed to doing the right thing for Nigeria.”

He pledged to build a strong, result-driven team that would uphold the ideology of the ADC and work towards addressing key national challenges, including economic hardship, insecurity, and poor governance.

“At the heart of ADC’s mission is inclusive leadership—leadership that corrects past wrongs and charts a new course for a better Nigeria,” Umar added.

The coalition’s grassroots initiative is expected to galvanise support for the party’s vision ahead of future electoral activities in Sokoto and beyond.

