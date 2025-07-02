ADC announces new venue for unveiling as adopted opposition coalition’s party

The African Democratic Congress (ADC)-led opposition coalition has secured a new venue for the official unveiling of its political platform, following the abrupt cancellation by Wells Carlton Hotel earlier on Wednesday.

In a statement signed by ADC’s Deputy National Secretary, Nkem Ukandu, the coalition announced that the event will now hold at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, by 2:00 pm on Wednesday.

“Members of the National Working Committee, National Executive Committee, BOT, and other key stakeholders and members are expected to attend.

“Please note that attendance is self-sponsored,” the statement read.

The change of venue comes just hours after Wells Carlton Hotel pulled out of hosting the event, citing an unspecified “internal compliance matter.”

“We are fully aware that the event is less than 24 hours away, and we deeply apologise for the timing and inconvenience this may cause,” the hotel said in a statement shared by media personality and politician Dele Momodu.

The last-minute cancellation sparked outrage among opposition leaders, some of whom accused the APC-led government of political interference.

The ADC is emerging as the adopted platform for a new opposition coalition gearing up for the 2027 elections. Political heavyweights such as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s Peter Obi, former Senate President David Mark, and former governors Rauf Aregbesola and Nasir El-Rufai are reportedly backing the movement.

