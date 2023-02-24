The alliance between the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Labour Party (LP) to support Peter Obi for presidency has been described as one that will ensure a victory for a new Nigeria.

This statement was made by ADC National Diversity and Inclusion Director and National Representative on the Lagos Campaign Council, Mabel Oboh.

Oboh, the ADC candidate during the Edo State governorship election in 2020, urged Nigerians to see a vote for Obi as a vote for a better future and future generations.

“OBi-Datti victory is not just going to be for Labour Party and ADC but for every Nigeria that craves for change, that needs a new beginning. Before we go out there to cast our votes, we must bear in mind that we are voting for a better future for our future generations.

“For the sake of our children and future of Nigeria vote wisely. Don’t hurt the future of your children. Do we want to collect money and bequeath a society of hopelessness, kidnapping, banditry and poverty to future generations? Is that the society we want for your children?

“Remember, you can’t transfer your delegate status to your children, this is an opportunity for you to decide.

“Nigeria is presently in desperate need of a prudent man like Peter Obi to stop the economy from bleeding itself out and restore normalcy back to the country. The power is in our hands, let’s use it wisely and create history together.

“The ADC – Obi-Datti star alliance

partnership is to ensure victory for a new Nigeria. However, we cannot do this alone, we need a total united front from Nigerians to achieve that massive victory that Nigerians need.

“ADC is the game changer in this election and our message to the general public is that this is a new dawn for Nigeria, ‘the one time giant of Africa.

“So we collectively need to vote our Conscience and not sell our own votes. We urge voters to say no to another four years of absolute sufferance, vote for Nigeria’s survival, it’s our civic duty.

“The Senate and House of Representatives elections will be held simultaneously with the presidential election. ADC is voting LP for presidential election, we urge voters to vote ADC for other national positions,” she said in the statement.