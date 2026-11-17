The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has condemned the refusal of the Kaduna State Government to grant it access to the Ranchers Bees Stadium for its rally scheduled for November 17 and 18, 2026.

The party had applied to the state government for the use of the stadium, but in a letter dated November 12, the Ministry of Local Government declined approval, stating that the facility was undergoing repairs.

In a statement on Tuesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party questioned the explanation, noting that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) flagged off its campaign in the same stadium about three weeks ago.

“We find the excuse quite ridiculous. This was the same stadium where the APC flagged off its presidential campaign on October 24. But we know what they are afraid of. Having seen the overwhelming support and the mammoth crowds that have attended our rallies across the North, they don’t want to give people the opportunity to compare those crowds with the poorly attended and easily forgotten APC flag-off,” the party said.

The ADC said it would still hold its rally in the state.

“If the Kaduna State Government will not allow us to campaign peacefully in the stadium, we will exercise our constitutional right to assemble peacefully in the streets. You may deny us a venue, but you cannot deny Nigerians their constitutional right to peaceful assembly,” the statement said.

The party said free and fair elections required a level playing field for all parties, adding that public facilities belonged to the people.

“If the APC government in Kaduna insists on closing public facilities to us, it would be violating the rights of its citizens to peaceful assembly and democratic choice. But our right to campaign in Kaduna or any other part of the country cannot be exercised at the discretion of a state governor,” the party said.

It urged the state government to emulate the examples of the Bauchi and Yobe state governments, which it said provided a level playing field.