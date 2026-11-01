ADC accuses Sokoto govt of frustrating presidential campaign flag-off

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the Sokoto State Government of allegedly using intimidation, threats and security agencies to frustrate its planned presidential campaign flag-off in the state.

The party also alleged that the government pressured hotel operators to cancel reservations made for its delegates and supporters ahead of the event.

The Director-General of the ADC governorship campaign in Sokoto State, Bello Aliyu Goronyo, made the allegations while addressing journalists at the party’s secretariat in Sokoto on Sunday.

Goronyo said the party had formally notified the state government of its intention to host the presidential campaign flag-off, initially scheduled for October 31, 2026, but alleged that the government responded by expressing opposition to the event.

He described the response as an attempt to undermine political pluralism and deny opposition parties the freedom to conduct lawful political activities.

“The Government replied by stating its disagreement with the flag-off. That reply raises serious concern about the Government’s commitment to political pluralism, freedom of association and the right of opposition parties to hold lawful political activities,” he said.

The ADC chieftain further alleged that the government mounted pressure on hotel operators to cancel bookings made by the party for delegates and supporters expected to attend the campaign.

He claimed that some government-owned hotels declined to accommodate guests, citing full bookings, while private hotel operators were allegedly threatened with demolition if they failed to cancel the party’s reservations.

“We have received reports that hotel operators were threatened with consequences, including the demolition of their properties, if they refused to comply,” Goronyo alleged.

ADC governorship campaign Director-General, Bello Aliyu Goronyo (left), flanked by the party’s governorship candidate in Sokoto State, Manir Muhammad Dan’iya.

He described the development as part of what he called a sustained campaign of intimidation against the opposition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party also alleged that its women supporters were attacked during a solidarity march on October 28, with some sustaining injuries, while their mobile phones were reportedly stolen, clothes torn and vehicles vandalised.

Goronyo said the ADC state campaign office was also attacked on the same day, resulting in damage to its windows, doors and other property, while three motorcycles were destroyed.

The party further accused personnel of the Sokoto Marshals and Sokoto Community Guards of involvement in an alleged attack on its governorship candidate, Manir Muhammad Dan’iya, at the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport on October 30.

According to Goronyo, the candidate’s vehicles were smashed, gunshots were reportedly fired during the incident, and two Department of State Services personnel attached to his security detail were detained.

He called on the police and the DSS to investigate the incident and identify those responsible.

“The authorities must establish who authorised the operation, what instructions were issued to the personnel involved, who discharged firearms and under what authority, and why DSS officers assigned to protect a political candidate were detained by state security personnel,” he said.

The ADC also expressed concern over alleged instructions to personnel of the state-owned security outfits to prevent its supporters from entering Sokoto ahead of the campaign flag-off.

“No governor, political party or security commander has the authority to restrict citizens from entering a state because of their political affiliation,” the party said.

Despite the alleged intimidation and other challenges, Goronyo insisted that the presidential campaign flag-off would now hold on November 4, 2026.

“No threat, intimidation or unlawful obstruction will deprive the party of its constitutional right to organise political activities and campaign for its candidates,” the ADC stated.

The party urged the Inspector-General of Police, the Director-General of the DSS and other relevant authorities to conduct an independent investigation into the alleged attacks, threats against hotel operators and involvement of state security personnel.

It also called for adequate protection for its candidates, leaders and supporters, urging members to remain peaceful and law-abiding.

However, the Sokoto State Government had earlier denied allegations that it directed hotels to reject ADC delegates. The state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) also maintained that hotel reservations were made to accommodate dignitaries expected to attend a traditional title ceremony.