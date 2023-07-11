The National Vice Chairman (Southwest) of All Progressives Congress (APC,) Hon. Isaacs Kekemeke, denied the statement credited to the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu, over the state of health of Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Kekemeke who stated this in a statement signed by him said there was no need for any controversy over Adamu’s statement, saying the APC Chairman did not and could not have made such a comment.

He stated that the explanation by the APC state Chairman should be enough to have put an end to the issues surrounding Akeredolu’s state of health, and expressed surprise that the issue is being discussed as a statement of fact.

Kekemeke said “I have been inundated with requests for clarification on the purported statement of the National Chairman of our party, the All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu on the state of health of the Governor of Ondo state, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, at the meeting of the National Working Committee with state chairmen of our party held at the party secretariat on Monday 10th July 2023.

“I had thought that the explanation by the state government should have sufficiently ended any further discussions on the matter. I am surprised, it is still being discussed as a statement of fact.

“Governor Akeredolu’s name came up at the meeting when the National Chairman was expressing his sympathy with the State chairmen of the party on the abduction/ kidnap of their colleague, the Ekiti state APC Chairman.

“He merely extended his solidarity with the people of Ondo state on the foreign medical trip of the Governor and prayed for his quick recovery and recuperation

“It is sad that a genuine empathy and prayer by the National Chairman for a Governor on the platform of his party was sensationalised and has now become a subject of discourse.

“I have chosen to put the records straight because I was at the meeting and more that both our party’s National Publicity Secretary and his Deputy were not at the meeting.”

He, however, maintained that “the National Chairman did not and could not have made such comment like ‘Akeredolu in State of Extreme Incapacity’, but only genuinely prayed for the governor’s quick recovery.

“I urge all people with some humanity in their hearts to allow Gov Akeredolu to complete his recuperation as we should know that nobody is above sickness.”





