Adamawa school battles decay, water crisis despite proximity to govt house

Dougirei Secondary School is one school built around lots of comforts, lying on the Dougirei hills just a few meters from the Adamawa State Government House, and having all the necessities of life.

Yet, the school lacks everything that should make learning attractive and interesting.

Dougriei today is an eyesore despite sharing boundaries with Adamawa State Government House, where Governor Ahmadu Fintri lives and works with all the luxuries.

A visit to the school, Nigeria Tribune, reminds us of the saying that “those that live by the riverbank don’t lack water,” but what is obtainable in Dougeiri Government Day Secondary School is at variance with the hadage.

Apart from lack of social amenities like light, water, and a playing field, the school also lacks desks and chairs for students and teachers.

The classrooms are not in good shape, as the ceilings are falling and the walls are cracked, putting the lives of students and teachers at risk.

Some students sit on bare floors; teachers sit on mats to carry out their duties, and toilets remain locked for lack of water.

More worrisome is the threat posed by flooding from water channelled from Adamawa government house to the school, which has almost washed the base of some of the buildings, caused by erosion.

This is the tale of Dougirei Secondary School, an educational institution operating within the vicinity of Adamawa seat of the imposing Adamawa State Government House, where decisions affecting the lives of millions are made.

The visit unveils the harsh reality of the neglect schools in the state are facing, as seen in a school sharing a boundary with the seat of power in Adamawa.

The promise of good education by the state is falling apart due to the harsh reality of broken classrooms, inadequate furniture, dearth of water, insufficient teachers, and a frightening lack of basic learning facilities.

It is a disturbing contrast. While the school shares a boundary with the seat of government and sits in one of Yola’s high-end neighbourhoods, its students and teachers, mostly from vulnerable households in Yola, are struggling to learn and work in conditions that should have no place in a modern public school.

For the more than 1,000 students enrolled in the junior and senior secondary sections, going to school, which should be in itself an exciting experience, is associated with fears due to the uncertainty of the risks and hazards involved in attending a school with substandard facilities.

For the students, coming to school is associated with the daily realities of finding safe spaces to sit, enduring leaking roofs during the rainy season and coping with an environment that increasingly threatens their safety.

The visit to the school not only revealed a school in distress but also questioned what has been happening with the large sum of money budgeted for schools in the state, particularly the free education policy of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri’s administration since 2019 to date.

If school in the state capital, sitting just a few meters from an imposing structure (the governor’s house and office), could lack basic necessities for learning, one wonders what it is like in rural communities.

In the last few years, Adamawa’s budget for the education sector was third largest, as the approved budget shows that the government allocated about N200 billion from 2020 to 2026.

These allocations have heightened calls for transparency and accountability in the management of education funds, particularly regarding the provision of basic infrastructure in public schools.

In Dougeiri Government Day Secondary School, some classrooms in the school have students sit on bare floors, window edges, and makeshift seats fashioned from broken blocks. Desks and chairs are either inadequate or damaged beyond use.

Some teachers have reportedly resorted to bringing personal mats to school to create makeshift seats and working surfaces.

Despite being located close to the headquarters of the Adamawa State Water Board, Dougirei Secondary School has no functional water supply.

The absence of water has rendered its toilet facilities unusable, forcing students to seek nearby bushes whenever nature calls.

The situation raises serious concerns about sanitation, personal safety, and the dignity of the children, particularly female students, and the exposure to the vagaries of dangerous reptiles abounds in the area.

The school also has no examination hall; students sitting for external examinations, including the West African Senior School Certificate Examination and National Examinations Council examinations, are compelled to write their papers under trees.

The absence of a science laboratory further compounds the challenges; although the school offers science subjects, students have no laboratory where they can conduct practical lessons and acquire the hands-on knowledge required by the curriculum.

Some teachers, who spoke on condition of anonymity, blamed the lack of laboratory facilities for the failure of students in science-related subjects.

They also lamented the shortage of teaching personnel. With only 24 teachers reportedly serving a population of more than 1,000 students, the burden on the available staff is considerable.

One teacher questioned how a school located directly behind the Government House could be left in such a condition while the state government continues to declare education a priority.

The most frightening aspect of the school’s predicament is the flooding that occurs during the rainy season. The school reportedly receives large volumes of water discharged through drainage pipes from the Government House.

The construction of a waterway from the Government House into the school has reportedly worsened the situation, exposing the premises to flooding and increasing the threat of erosion.

The school management has reportedly suspended academic activities on some occasions during periods of heavy rainfall to protect students from the floodwaters.

The danger became more apparent as one of the visiting journalists missed his step and fell to the ground while negotiating the rough and uneven terrain within the school premises.

If an adult visitor could suffer such an accident, the risks confronting hundreds of schoolchildren who use the premises daily are even more concerning.

For parents, teachers and the students, the situation has become a source of real frustration and helplessness.

The Chairman of the Parents-Teachers Association, Alhaji Mohammed Usman, said he had written several letters to the Ministry of Education to draw attention to the school’s deteriorating condition, but without any satisfactory response.

“I’m tired of writing letters because the ministry is not concerned about the plight of our students and teachers.”

As at the time of writing this report, the Commissioner for Education, Dr Umar Pella, could not be reached because the commissioner was not on seat at the time of the visit. Telephone calls to him were also unanswered, and he had yet to return the calls.