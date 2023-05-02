There is a new twist in the detention of the erring Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Barr. Hudu Yunusa-Ari as he was said to have volunteered to appear before the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja which is opposite the earlier claim by the Police.

Recall that earlier on Tuesday, an erroneous statement of the police confirmed the arrest of Barr Ari, by the Police Election Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation Team in Abuja.

A source very close to the REC told NIGERIAN TRIBUNE that Barr Ari was driven to the Force Headquarters by a Senator to honour INTERPOL invitation to him.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE reports that on April 27, the INTERPOL asked the erring Adamawa REC to report to its National Central Bureau (NCB), Abuja office at Police Force Headquarters for interview by the Assistant Inspector General of Police, INTERPOL on Friday 5th May 2023 at 1000hrs.

The source said “Adamawa REC voluntarily reported to police, not arrested. The police invited him for interrogation on May 5th and he voluntarily went on May 2nd.

“He was driven to the Force Headquarters by a Senator.”

